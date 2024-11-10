Cultural community celebrates Farooki’s new advisory role

Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki was sworn in as an adviser to the interim government. He took the oath at Bangabhaban shortly after 7:30 pm today. The director who has made popular films including "Television" and "Doob - No Bed of Roses" has been a vocal supporter of the student-led mass uprising.

With over two and a half decades of experience in filmmaking and television drama, Farooki has earned widespread acclaim for his work alongside standing up for what he believes in.

Following the news of his appointment as an adviser, many people are sending well wishes to the director on social media. Take a quick look at what members of the cultural community are saying about Farooki.

"Porobashinee" and "Lal Tip" director Swapan Ahmed said, "Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been appointed as a new adviser, and this is truly a matter of pride for us! Congratulations, Farooki bhai... I hope that from now on, there will be no obstacles for artistes, art enthusiasts, media, drama, cinema, and everyone in this industry. Who could be a more deserving representative of our community than him? We are extremely delighted."

Photo: Collected

After the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, another filmmaker, Khijir Hayat Khan, began serving as a member of the Certification Board. He wrote on Facebook, "Well, at last, an artiste (filmmaker) has made it into the advisory council."

Earlier, in a playful Facebook post, Farooki had mentioned the idea of becoming an adviser, which some have shared on Facebook. One person wrote, "He wanted to be an adviser, and now his dream has come true."

Director Rashid Polash has extended his best wishes to the filmmaker. Another director, Sazzad Khan, wrote on his Facebook page, "Finally, dear Sarwar Farooki bhai has become an adviser. The government has acknowledged the demands of the time."

Director Goutam Koiri wrote, "Congratulations, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki bhai. Best wishes."

Singer Elita Karim wrote, "Congratulations, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki bhai, the new cultural adviser." Director Matia Banu Shuku wrote, "Congratulations, Sarwar, looking forward to something good."

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government due to a student and public uprising, an interim government was formed on August 8, led by Dr Muhammad Yunus as Chief Adviser. Farooki has now joined this government.

Photo: Collected

Besides directing, Farooki is also known as a producer. Under his production company Chabial, he has created numerous advertisements, dramas, and films.

In 1998, Farooki's film "Waiting Room" was released. Over his two-and-a-half-decade career, he has directed films like "Bachelor," "Television," "Made in Bangladesh," "Third Person Singular Number," "Doob," and "Ant Story."

When "Doob," known in English as "No Bed of Roses," was selected as Bangladesh's entry for the Oscars in 2018, Maggie Lee, a reviewer for the US-based magazine Variety, wrote something truly pride-worthy for Bangladesh. Discussing themes of happiness, loneliness, and psychology in the film, she remarked, "Farooki has proven himself to be a unique voice in Bangladeshi cinema."

From the beginning of the student and public uprising, Farooki has been an outspoken supporter of the movement. He has openly shared his views on Facebook about various daily events. Even after the formation of the interim government, Farooki has remained vocal online on contemporary issues.