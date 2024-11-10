Actress Afroza Hossain passes away

Actress Afroza Hossain has passed away, leaving a profound void in the hearts of her loved ones. She took her last breath around 6am today.

The news of her passing was confirmed on social media by actress Monira Akter Mithu. In a heartfelt message, Mithu wrote, "Sister, who will I share my thoughts with three times a day now? Who will give me strength? How will I find the words to comfort your son, Nayeem?"

Afroza Hossain was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2022, which later spread to her spinal bones. She was also taken to India for treatment.

In the end, she succumbed to the disease.

Hossain's first ventured into acting with "Anondo Path Ashor", directed by Mamunur Rashid. She later also appeared in the drama "Thatharu", directed by Rashid. The actress also starred in the film "Abar Boshonto".

Earlier in December, 2023, actor Rawnak Hasan donated his entire prize money of Tk 1 lakh from a quiz programme to support his co-artiste Afroza for her treatment. Actor Mushfiq R Farhan also extended his support to assist her.

Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of Actors Equity Bangladesh, said, "We have received the news of Afroza Hossain's passing. We are deeply saddened. May Allah grant her a place in Jannah."