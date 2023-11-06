Bubly's gothic look from 'Khela Hobey' unveiled

Yesterday, TM Films unveiled the first look of Shobnom Yeasmin Bubly in "Khela Hobey" and the actress appeared absolutely stunning in an all-black ensemble, exuding a captivating gothic charm that will surely leave you in awe.

The actress donned a black sequined crop top and skirt, complemented by a stunning long, netted, ruffled veil that added an edgy touch to her appearance. Her vibrant cherry-red lips, along with a bouquet of roses, conveyed a captivating Rock 'n' Roll bride aesthetic that definitely created an aura of mystery around her character.

Earlier on, TM films announced that "Khela Hobey" directed by Taneem Rahman Angshu, will feature Pori Moni and Shobnom Bubly coming together for the first time. The movie also stars Musfiq R Farhan, Abul Kalam Azad, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, among others.