TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 6, 2023 10:49 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 10:59 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Bubly's gothic look from 'Khela Hobey' unveiled

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 6, 2023 10:49 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 10:59 AM
Photo: Collected

Yesterday, TM Films unveiled the first look of Shobnom Yeasmin Bubly in "Khela Hobey" and the actress appeared absolutely stunning in an all-black ensemble, exuding a captivating gothic charm that will surely leave you in awe.

The actress donned a black sequined crop top and skirt, complemented by a stunning long, netted, ruffled veil that added an edgy touch to her appearance. Her vibrant cherry-red lips, along with a bouquet of roses, conveyed a captivating Rock 'n' Roll bride aesthetic that definitely created an aura of mystery around her character. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

‘Khela Hobe’: Pori Moni and Bubly to face off

Earlier on, TM films announced that "Khela Hobey" directed by Taneem Rahman Angshu, will feature Pori Moni and Shobnom Bubly coming together for the first time. The movie also stars Musfiq R Farhan, Abul Kalam Azad, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, among others.

 

Related topic:
BublyTm filmsKhela hobe
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Most Welcome' if Shakib and Apu Biswas reunite again: Bubly

'Most Welcome' if Shakib and Apu Biswas reunite again: Bubly

I am busy with my life, don't have time for this: Bubly on Shakib-Apu reconciliation

Looks from upcoming Eid films that captivated audiences

Looks from upcoming Eid films that captivated audiences

Bubly-Nirab starrer ‘Casino’ to release in Australia, Singapore

TM Films announces two new projects

TM Films announces two new projects

নয়াপল্টনে দলীয় কার্যালয়ের সামনে মহাসমাবেশের প্রস্তুতি নিচ্ছে বিএনপি
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি নেতাদের বাসায় না পেয়ে পরিবারের সদস্যদের আটক করছে পুলিশ: রিজভী

‘জনগণকে সঙ্গে নিয়ে বর্তমান অবৈধ শাসকগোষ্ঠীর পতন ঘটাতে বিএনপি দৃঢ়প্রতিজ্ঞ।’

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

গাজায় ইসরায়েলের হামলায় ৩১ দিনে ১৭৫ চিকিৎসাকর্মী নিহত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে