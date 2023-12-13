'Brooklyn Nine Nine' star Andre Braugher dies at 61

Andre Braugher, the acclaimed actor with two Emmy awards, known for his roles in popular TV series like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," passed away at the age of 61 on Monday after a short illness. The confirmation of his death came from his publicist, Jennifer Allen.

Braugher gained recognition for portraying Captain Raymond Holt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" from 2013 to 2021, where his character's composed and no-nonsense demeanor earned him widespread admiration, especially in his interactions with Andy Samberg's character, Detective Jake Peralta.

His acting prowess was evident in his Emmy-winning lead role as Detective Frank Pembleton in "Homicide: Life on the Street" and another Emmy for his performance in the miniseries or movie "Thief."

Born in Chicago, Braugher graduated from Stanford University and later attended the Juilliard School in the drama division. His debut on screen was in the film "Glory," where he played the role of Thomas Searles, a free Black man joining the first Black regiment. He continued his television career with roles in "Kojak," "Hack," and "House, M.D.," showcasing his versatility.

While also appearing in notable feature films like "City of Angels," "Frequency," "Poseidon," and "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," Braugher prioritized family over pursuing larger lead roles. He expressed satisfaction with his career, acknowledging that it could have been more extensive but not at the expense of his personal life.

Andre Braugher is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, who also had a role in "Homicide: Life on the Street," and their three children.