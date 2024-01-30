Ben Stiller announces return of ‘Severance’ with season 2

Since encountering significant delays due to the recent resolution of actors' and writers' strikes, the highly acclaimed sci-fi thriller series "Severance" is back in production for its second season. The Emmy-nominated show, starring Adam Scott, explores a dystopian world where employees undergo a surgical procedure to separate their memories between work and personal life.

Originally debuting in early 2022, "Severance" began filming its second season a year later. However, production came to a halt in May 2023 when the writers' union went on strike, followed by the joint actors' union (SAG-AFTRA) strike in July. Now that both strikes have officially ended, co-director Ben Stiller has officially announced the resumption of work on the series.

Ben Stiller and Apple TV+ shared the news on Instagram, accompanied by a black-and-white behind-the-scenes photo of Adam Scott in character, running on set.

"Severance" received an official renewal for its second season on April 6, 2022, just two days before the conclusion of its first season. Fans expressed joy at the news, emphasising their dedication to the show.

Stiller expressed his excitement about the positive response and fan engagement with the show, stating, "It has been a long road bringing 'Severance' to television. I'm really happy we get to continue it. I'm grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way."

The first season of "Severance" amassed multiple nominations at the 2022 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series. Despite the accolades, it lost in the category to HBO's family drama, "Succession". Adam Scott, who portrays the lead character, received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Season one of "Severance" was praised for its high-concept narrative and ambitious storytelling. It received recognition for its unique take on compartmentalising home and work life, offering a Kafkaesque nightmare for its "severed" employees.