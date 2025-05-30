Ben Stiller, Adam Scott tease ‘Severance’ Season 3 and spinoff ideas

With the success of "Severance" soaring beyond expectations, Ben Stiller and Adam Scott have opened up about the Apple TV+ hit's journey, upcoming season, and the possibility of future spinoffs.

Scott, who plays the dual-role character Mark Scout, recalled how his life changed almost overnight following the premiere of Season 2. "Every 10 steps, someone brings up the show," he shared, noting that he even spotted a bakery cookie with his face on it.

Stiller, who directed and executive produced the series, first came across the script nearly a decade ago.

Written by Dan Erickson, the story explores a dystopian workplace where employees undergo a procedure that severs their personal and professional memories. "It reminded me of classic workplace comedies, but with something darker underneath," said Stiller.

Though originally met with scepticism, the project was eventually picked up by Apple. Stiller noted, "Nobody wanted it—except Apple, which wasn't even a streamer yet."

Now, the show has become a cultural phenomenon, with its theme played at major venues like Madison Square Garden and references like "innie" and "outie" entering everyday vocabulary.

While the writers' room for Season 3 is currently active in Los Angeles, details remain under wraps. Stiller confirmed the presence of two early-stage spinoff ideas but declined to elaborate, calling them "nascent."

Merchandise and even a video game are also being considered as potential expansions of the "Severance" universe.

Reflecting on their careers, both actors acknowledged the show's impact. "This feels like a culmination," said Scott. Stiller echoed the sentiment, describing the experience as one he never wants to take for granted.

Season 3 is now in development, with no official release date announced.