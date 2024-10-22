‘Be good in real life, not just online’: Mehazabien on recent abuse of domestic help

Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury has recently made her stand clear with a strong message addressing the disturbing reality of domestic help abuse.

Taking to social media, she delivered a bold, straightforward plea in the wake of a recent incident involving the assault of a young domestic worker.



The actress didn't hold back as she explained what had compelled her to speak out. "I've seen this picture so many times that it's deeply affected me," she wrote, referring to the widely circulated images of the minor victim and the alleged perpetrator.

The case in question, involving the abuse of a domestic worker, received widespread criticism. Mehazabien shared two images: one captioned, "Be a good person in real life, not just on social media," posted ironically by the very person accused of the abuse. Alongside it was the image of the abused domestic worker.

"Not everything seen on social media reflects reality. Please don't believe everything you see on social media. Many people are simply pretending. Some act like good people, some claim to be victims, others present themselves as powerful, while some feign innocence. The truth is, everyone is pretending in some way, and many aren't even aware of what they're doing."

The actress called on those who employ domestic workers to show empathy, compassion, and understanding. "Help them, explain things to them, and if they cannot meet your expectations, let them go. But don't harm them. Don't ruin anyone's life. Don't break someone down physically or mentally. It's not just wrong, it's a crime. Don't be a criminal," she urged.

Addressing the growing problem of online pretentiousness, Mehazabien emphasised that actions speak louder than words. "Use social media wisely. Be a good human being first, and then try to appear good. It's not as important how you present yourself online as it is how you behave in real life," she concluded.