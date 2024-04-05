Bappy and Nisho to lead Bangladesh’s first host search reality show

Bangladeshi audiences are quite familiar with reality shows that hunt for singing, dancing, or acting talents. For the first time, a reality show searching for hosts has been arranged.

The show, titled "Alo Chhorabe Uposthaponay", will start airing tonight at 9pm on NTV.

Popular anchors Ferdous Bappy and Farhana Nisho are the main judges of this unique talent hunt show. Both of them are renowned faces in the anchoring field for over three decades.

"Since there are so many platforms in the country now, thus we need more efficient hosts," said Bappy, who believes that through this show they will be able to discover such talents.

Meanwhile, Nisho shared that it was quite a challenging task to design and execute the show. "This is the first time we have arranged any of such shows, which is why it took the entire team to put in extra effort. I am hopeful for this show."

Amongst thousands of registrations, the initial jury members have selected 75 contestants who have participated in the show throughout 12 episodes. Six top contestants have been selected who will compete in the final round.

In the final round, the top three contestants will be announced as the winners, marking the conclusion of this highly anticipated event.

Furthermore, various popular personalities from different fields have been seen as guest judges in each episode. This list includes playback singer Abida Sultana, actors Symon Sadiq, Emon, and Ferdous, presenters Azra Mahmud, and Anjam Masud, sports personality Shamim Ashraf Chowdhury, Dhaka University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Professor and popular talk show host Shabnam Azim, music director Shouquat Ali Imon, directors Debashish Biswas and Tanvir Ahmed Khan, amongst many others.

In each round of the competition, contestants performed various types of television shows such as sports shows, celebrity talk shows, glamour shows, game shows, live music performances, political talk shows, comedy shows, and reality shows to demonstrate how they would host.

In order to assist the contestants in these events, various popular personalities such as singer Liza, Luipa (music shows), actresses Shirin Shila and Zahara Mitu (celebrity talk shows), cricketers Javed Omar Belim (sports shows), and many others have been invited as guests in each episode, read a press release.

To participate in the country's first unique reality show, interested contestants from all over Bangladesh initially submit a two-minute presentation video via email. From countless videos, 75 individuals are selected for the grand audition round. Serving as judges in the audition round were the President of the Bangladesh Producers Association, Swikriti Prasad Barua, actress Nabila Islam, and Monira Yusuf Memi.

Regarding this initiative, Anjan Kundu, head of Marketing at NTV, stated, "NTV always embraces new initiatives and aims to provide opportunities for talented individuals. I believe that through this initiative, we will be able to showcase several talented individuals who will take the presentation industry to new heights."

The show was presented by Momtaz Herbal. Jinab Shaon Sattar, chief marketing officer of Momtaz Herbal, stated, "We are extremely delighted with the overwhelming response we have received nationwide."

Kazi Mohammad Mustafa planned and executed it. Tabassum Priyanka hosted the audition round, while Farzana Beethi hosted the main episodes.