Baby Yoda is headed to the big screen

In a thrilling announcement, director Jon Favreau is gearing up to helm a new "Star Wars" film titled "The Mandalorian & Grogu". The movie, set to begin production later this year, will mark the big-screen journey of the beloved characters from the hit Disney+ series "The Mandalorian".

"The Mandalorian" follows the adventures of a helmet-wearing bounty hunter portrayed by Pedro Pascal, who safeguards the endearing alien Grogu, fondly known as Baby Yoda amongst fans. While the film's exact placement in the live-action series timeline remains undisclosed, the show has already aired three seasons and is actively developing its fourth.

Favreau, the creative mind behind the immensely popular series, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Produced by Favreau alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and "Ahsoka" creator Dave Filoni, the film has garnered immense anticipation. Kennedy commented, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into 'Star Wars' two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" stands as the flagship project amongst Lucasfilm's upcoming feature-length developments. Additionally, the renowned studio has announced separate "Star Wars" films helmed by directors Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni.

The "Star Wars" cinematic universe is set to expand further, with Disney's release calendar declaring an untitled movie for May 22, 2026, another set in a distant galaxy for December 18, 2026, and a third adventure on December 17, 2027. However, Disney has yet to provide specific details about these upcoming films.