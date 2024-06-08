Asif Akbar’s ‘Boneyard’, starring Mel Gibson, out now in US theatres

Asif Akbar, an American film director of Bangladeshi origin, has made his mark in Hollywood with films like "Astro", "The Commando", and "Smoke Filled Lungs". Last year, Bangladesh saw the release of his film "MR-9" from the Masood Rana series.

The latest update to his Hollywood film portfolio, "Boneyard", featuring the legendary actor-director Mel Gibson, was released yesterday (June 7).

The film "Boneyard", inspired by a true story, follows the gripping life of an American FBI agent, portrayed by Mel Gibson.

In his relentless search for the notorious serial killer known as the "Bone Collector," the stakes become personal when his niece goes missing. Finally, he joins forces with the police in a desperate quest to find the Bone Collector.

"Boneyard" also features an impressive cast, including American rapper and actor Curtis James Jackson - popularly known as 50 Cent, Nora Zehetner, and Brian Van Holt.