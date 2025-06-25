‘Anyadin…’ to hit theatres after two-year delay

After being stuck at the certification board for nearly two years, "Anyadin…" is finally set to see the light of day. The film will be released in cinemas this July, confirmed producer Sara Afreen. However, the exact release date has yet to be announced.

Earlier on Tuesday (June 24) evening, a special screening of "Anyadin…" was held at Star Cineplex's Shimanto Shambhar branch in Dhaka. Invited guests attended the screening of the film, which has been directed by Kamar Ahmad Simon.

The film has received critical acclaim at international festivals. Ahead of its theatrical release in July, the producer and director arranged this exclusive screening.

Advisers to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Farida Akhter, and to the Ministry of Education, Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, were present at the screening.

The film was initially submitted to the censor board (now certification board) in May 2023. The previous government had objected to the film, citing its portrayal of law and order, electoral environment, and political commentary. As a result, the film remained stalled.

Following the political transition, the interim government formed the "Bangladesh Film Certification Board" on September 22, 2024, replacing the previous censor board.

The film finally received its certification in March this year.

"Anyadin…" was officially selected for the Cinéfondation section of the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

In 2016, director Kamar Ahmad Simon became the first Bangladeshi filmmaker to receive the Featured Director honour at Locarno's Piazza Grande. He also received the Arte International Prize from France for the same project.

The film had its world premiere at Amsterdam's Tusinski Theatre in 2021, as part of the main competition at IDFA—one of the leading global documentary festivals.

In 2022, it won the Harrell Award for Best Feature at the Camden International Film Festival, along with several other accolades.

Among the attendees at Tuesday's screening were poet and thinker Farhad Mazhar, theatre personality Syed Jamil Ahmed, photographer Shahidul Alam, writer Mohiuddin Ahmed, singer Luva Nahid Chowdhury, Barrister Sara Hossain, Professor Gitiara Nasreen of Dhaka University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, researcher Altaf Parvez, actress Azmeri Haque Badhan, Director General of Bangla Academy Mohammad Azam, and film critic Bidhan Ribeiro, among others.