Anne Hathaway unveils first look as Andy Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Anne Hathaway has shared the first glimpse of her return as Andy Sachs in the upcoming sequel "The Devil Wears Prada 2", scheduled for release in May 2026. The image, posted on social media, has already created a buzz among fans.

In the photo, Hathaway is seen smiling brightly in a deep blue jumpsuit, her hair left untied. The chic outfit offered a peek into her character's updated fashion sense, reflecting how Andy Sachs may now dress in a modern-day office setting.

In the original 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada", Andy was introduced as an aspiring journalist who lands a demanding job as assistant to fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep. The film traced her transformation under pressure, ultimately ending with Andy walking away from the high-fashion world she had come to master.

Hathaway captioned her post, "Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2". Fans were quick to react. One commented, "Fashion icon since 2006. I am already obsessed with the outfit." Another added, "We are definitely ready for Andy Sachs 2025. You look even prettier than ever." A user noted, "The outfits we are going to get will be INSANELY BEAUTIFUL."

Others praised her ageless appearance, with one fan writing, "It shows how one doesn't age when you're unproblematic." Comments ranged from "Stunning!" to "So excited!"

Based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel, the original film was a global box office hit, grossing $326.7 million worldwide. The sequel will see the return of original cast members Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt alongside Hathaway.