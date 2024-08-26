TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:27 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:38 PM

TV & Film

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick share photos from their fairytale wedding

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:27 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:38 PM
Ed Westwick weds Amy Jackson | Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick share photos from their fairytale wedding
Photo: Instagram

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick who recently tied the knot shared the first official photos from their enchanting wedding in a joint Instagram post, delighting their fans.

Amy dazzled in a white gown for her Christian wedding, complete with a long, trailing veil. She held a bouquet of white roses. Ed matched her look in a white suit, and the couple coordinated their outfits beautifully. 

The first photo showcased the breathtaking wedding venue adorned with white flowers, with Ed embracing Amy lovingly. In the second picture, the newlyweds posed directly for the camera.

They captioned the post, "The journey has just begun (ring emoticon)."

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got engaged earlier this year in January. In one of the shots from their engagement, Ed proposed by getting down on one knee, leaving Amy surprised. 

In another image, the couple embraced while a small group of tourists looked on. Amy shared the moment on social media with the caption, "Hell yes," accompanied by a ring emoji.

In 2022, Amy publicly confirmed her relationship with Ed on Instagram. Ed, an actor, is widely recognised for his role in "Gossip Girl".

