Amin Khan reflects on 30 years of achievements in the industry

Amin Khan, a celebrated name in Dhallywood, has completed an impressive 30-year journey in the Bangladeshi film industry. Debuting in 1993 with the hit film "Obujh Duti Mon", Amin quickly became a household name, starring in over 170 films and captivating audiences with his versatile performances.

Since his debut, Amin Khan has acted in many critically acclaimed films like "Hridoy Theke Hridoy", "Hridoy Amar", "Soitan Manush", "Jonom Jonom", and "Amar Maa". At the same time, the actor also acted in many dramas, and telefilms, and modelled in advertisements.

From facing early struggles to becoming one of the most recognised actors in Bangladeshi cinema, his career has seen both triumphs and setbacks. In a recent conversation with The Daily Star, Amin Khan opened up about his journey, struggles, and the highs and lows of his career.

Thirty years in the film industry—how would you describe your achievements?

It's all been an achievement. Everything—the recognition, the love, the respect—I owe it to my films. People still recognise me, they shower me with respect and love wherever I go. What more could I ask for? I haven't acted in films for several years now, but people still remember me. The younger generation knows me too! No matter where I go, in the country or abroad, I am treated with honour.

How challenging was it to begin your journey in films?

It wasn't easy at all. You see, two years before starting my film career, I won first place in the "Notun Mukher Sondhane" competition. Thousands of young men participated, but I ranked first. I joined that competition thanks to my uncle's encouragement since I was living in Khulna. After my HSC exams, I came to Dhaka, and my uncle urged me to participate in this competition held by FDC. Despite winning, getting my first film wasn't easy.

So, what did you do next?

A director expressed interest in making a film with me. Everything was finalised, but as time passed—days, months, even years—the shooting never happened. I was heartbroken and discouraged as no work began. Meanwhile, other film offers came my way, but I couldn't accept them because I was tied to this contract. Two years went by in limbo. One day, journalist Mizan bhai asked me, "How long will you wait? Let's meet another director." He then introduced me to director Mohammad Hossain, and that's when things changed for me.

Which film marked the turning point in your career?

Mohammad Hossain bhai offered me the opportunity to sign on for the film "Obujh Duti Mon". This film introduced me as a new face and part of a fresh pairing. When it was released, it caused a huge sensation in Dhaka and across the country. The film was screened in hundreds of theatres, and audiences flocked to watch it. It was an incredible box-office success, and from that point on, I never had to look back. Even before the film was released, I had already begun shooting another one.

Aside from film industry professionals, who else has played a role in shaping your career?

Journalists, without a doubt. The journalists have been as crucial to my career as the people in the film industry. In fact, it was the journalists who gave me the name 'Amin Khan.' Mizan bhai, Awlad bhai, Kibria bhai, Zakir bhai, and many others have always supported me, and I am deeply grateful to them. Mizan bhai, in particular, was like a guide to me.

You've seen both highs and lows in your career. What was that like?

I've experienced both. There were great times when everything was going well, and there were tough times when things were falling apart. When a film is a hit, you're surrounded by people. But when it flops, no one is around. I've been through two major slumps in my career, and it was during those times that I truly understood people. But even during those difficult phases, I never gave up on films, and I never treated anyone poorly. I always believed that with kindness, patience, and a strong will, I could bounce back. And that's exactly what happened.

Have you ever been dropped from a film?

Yes, I have. I was working on a film called "Priyojon", and after a few days of shooting, I was replaced by another actor. They cut out my scenes entirely. That was incredibly painful for me. But when "Priyojon" was eventually released, it turned out to be a massive flop. I realised then that everything happens for a reason. If that film had flopped with me in it, it would have negatively impacted my career.