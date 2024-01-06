Amber Heard issues statement after reduced role in ‘Aquaman 2’

Amber Heard has recently shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram from the production of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", expressing gratitude to fans for their support in welcoming her back as Mera in the comic book franchise.

The post gained traction given Heard's earlier claim during her 2022 defamation trial with Johnny Depp, where she stated Warner Bros initially hesitated to include her in the "Aquaman" sequel amid fallout from her divorce. She mentioned her role was scaled down, with action scenes being affected as a consequence.

"After all this time, 'Aquaman 2' made its splash (sorry, it's too easy)," wrote Heard on Instagram. "Thank you to all my fans for the overwhelming support and love as Mera returns in 'Aquaman'. Thank you so much."

Heard, along with other stars like Nicole Kidman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, did not extensively promote "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". Only the leading men, Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, actively engaged in publicity for the film. The movie, launched on December 20, has struggled at the North American box office, accumulating just USD 81 million and counting. While Heard's character, Mera, played a significant role in 2018's "Aquaman", which surpassed USD 1 billion worldwide, her role in the sequel is smaller and supportive.

As per director James Wan, the sequel was intentionally designed to shift its focus away from Mera and Aquaman, unlike the first movie. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the sequel's theatrical release, Wan emphasised that "Aquaman 2" consistently prioritised exploring Aquaman's relationship with his villainous half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), rather than his connection with Mera.

"I consistently pitched this idea from the beginning," Wan expressed. "The initial 'Aquaman' portrayed Arthur and Mera's journey. The second film was always intended to revolve around Arthur and Orm. Therefore, the first was a romance action-adventure, and the second stands as a bromance action-adventure. Let's leave it at that."

Variety reported a few weeks prior to the sequel's release that Jason Momoa allegedly donned a Depp-like attire on set and advocated for Heard's removal from the film. Additionally, notes from Heard's therapist indicated her sense of being unsupported by Wan during the filming.