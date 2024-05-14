Afran Nisho signs deal for two silver screen films

Afran Nisho has long been considered a celebrated artiste for his versatile performances on television and OTT platforms. However, he proved his brilliance on the silver screen last year with his first cinematic endeavour, Raihan Rafi's directorial "Surongo", which garnered widespread commercial and critical acclaim.

Despite the keen interest of filmmakers to cast Nisho in their films, the actor has been notably absent from the silver screen since then, leaving fans wondering about his next move. The anticipation amongst fans reached a crescendo yesterday when it was announced that the actor has signed not one but two films.

Nisho has officially inked contracts with SVF Alpha-i Entertainment Limited for two films. Shahriar Shakil, the managing director of SVF Alpha-i Entertainment Limited, and Mahendra Soni, its chairman, welcomed Nisho aboard.

While Nisho is set to play lead roles in both films, details regarding the titles and directors are yet to be disclosed by the production house. An official announcement is expected to be made shortly.

"Why the delay?"—this question has been on the minds of fans eager for Nisho's comeback. In response, the actor explained, "Success in any creative venture requires time. The key to a successful film lies in the perfect synchronisation of all elements involved. The better the arrangement, the higher the chances of a good film. Thus, time must be dedicated to achieving this synchronisation. This time spent is an investment in coordination, preparation, and creation. Just as being lost amidst ideas gives birth to discoveries, so does the pursuit of exploration breed curiosity."

Fans are ecstatic about Nisho's return to the silver screen. In his words, "I have found promising partners in SVF Alpha-i Entertainment Limited who have signed contracts for two films with me. I am delighted with the collaboration."

Managing Director Shahriar Shakil expressed his excitement, stating, "Afran Nisho's return to the big screen marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for SVF Alpha-i Entertainment Limited. We eagerly await the charisma he will bring to our upcoming films."

The collaboration between SVF Alpha-i Entertainment Limited and Afran Nisho hints at the possibility of an enriched cinematic landscape in Bangladesh. However, SVF Alpha-i refrains from divulging further details at this juncture.

SVF, a leading Indian entertainment company, and Dhaka-based Alpha-i Entertainment Limited have joined forces to establish SVF Alpha-i Entertainment Limited.

Nisho's debut film "Surongo" co-produced by Alpha-i Studios Limited and OTT platform Chorki, garnered critical acclaim. Since his foray into mainstream cinema post "Surongo", Nisho has not undertaken any television projects for nearly a year and a half.