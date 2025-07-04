Afran Nisho presents special bulletin on news channel

Viewers were in for a surprise during a regular news broadcast on a private television channel when, mid-bulletin, the anchor suddenly handed things over, not to a field reporter or expert panelist, but to celebrated actor Afran Nisho.

The actor, known more for his intense screen presence and unforgettable roles than for newsroom appearances, casually took a seat at the news desk and began reading the weather forecast in a manner as if he'd done it a hundred times before.

However, after a while, he starts reading out an offer that Grameenphone is currently offering to its consumers.

Turns out, it was part of a smart and refreshingly creative campaign by the telecom brand. The segment wasn't breaking news; it was breaking expectations. Nisho was there to deliver details of the telecom giant's newest offer, wrapped in the familiar packaging of a news update.