Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth marry in a private ceremony

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have officially tied the knot in a charming South Indian wedding, steeped in tradition and intimacy.

The ceremony, which was attended only by family members and close friends, took place at a historical temple, lending a magical touch to the event.

The couple, known for keeping their relationship private, delighted their fans by sharing the first images of their wedding on Instagram, offering a glimpse into their personal celebration.

Both Aditi and Siddharth chose traditional ethnic attire for their big day. Aditi looked radiant in a cream and golden ensemble, paired with understated yet elegant temple jewellery.

She completed her look with fresh flowers in her hair and simple makeup, exuding a timeless beauty. In keeping with the simplicity of the ceremony, her mehendi was minimal, with a half-moon design adorning the back of her hand.

The photos shared on Instagram captured the couple's joy, as they embraced the beginning of their new journey together. Aditi's heartfelt caption, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu," added a personal and whimsical touch to the occasion.

One set of images shows the couple during the ceremony, surrounded by family members, including Aditi's mentor, Leela Samson, in a touching moment. Another set of photos, taken at their home, reflects the couple's relaxed and happy demeanour, as they pose in their wedding finery.

The 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, where they got married, was reportedly a personal choice of Aditi's, adding yet another layer of significance to the occasion.

A love story that bloomed on set

Aditi and Siddharth first crossed paths on the set of the 2021 film "Maha Samudram", directed by Ajay Bhupathi. While the film may not have achieved box office success, it became the starting point for their love story.

The couple dated for a few years before getting engaged in March 2023. Fans speculated about their relationship over the years, as the two were often seen together, but they remained tight-lipped about their romance.

In March, Aditi finally confirmed their engagement with a playful Instagram post alongside a photo of their engagement rings, with the caption, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D".

Though rumours of marriage initially swirled, it wasn't until this recent ceremony that the couple made it official.

Despite being public figures, Aditi and Siddharth have managed to maintain an air of mystery around their relationship. By choosing to keep their love life private, they have drawn a fine line between their personal and professional lives, a move that has garnered respect from fans and industry peers alike.

Their decision to marry in a quiet, intimate ceremony reflects this approach, prioritising the presence of close family and a meaningful setting over the spectacle often associated with celebrity weddings.

The couple's wedding photos, now circulating on social media, have already drawn widespread admiration.