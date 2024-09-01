AdFilm Association announces indefinite strike over industry issues

The Bangladesh Association of AdFilm and Content Producers (BAAcP) has announced an indefinite strike starting today, aimed at pressing for long-standing demands in the advertising and film production sector. The strike comes as a result of unresolved issues with advertising agencies and clients who work with production companies.

Despite ongoing negotiations, several critical concerns remain unaddressed. BAAcP has outlined its key demands in a social media post today.

Central to the dispute are several unresolved issues that BAAcP believes must be addressed to ensure the health and sustainability of the industry. One of the primary concerns is the settlement of previous dues, with producers calling for the immediate payment of outstanding balances that have accumulated over time. Additionally, the association has expressed frustration over the inconsistent issuance of work orders, which often results in production delays and last-minute rushes that place undue strain on resources.

Another critical demand from BAAcP is the implementation of a payment structure where 75% of the agreed-upon fees are paid in advance, with the remaining 25% to be settled within 45 days of billing. The association argues that this payment model is essential for maintaining cash flow and ensuring that production companies can meet their obligations.

The strike has garnered significant support from other key industry associations. The Advertising & Filmmakers Association (ADFA), the Bangladesh Alliance of Cinematographers (BAC), the Post Productions Association of Bangladesh (PAB), and the Art Directors & Costume Designers Association of Bangladesh have all united in solidarity with BAAcP. Additionally, the Bangladesh Association of Art Makers and Set Designers (BAAMS), along with groups representing makeup artists, production managers, and other essential crew members, have thrown their weight behind the strike.

In a statement, BAAcP emphasised the significance of this strike in the context of broader reforms taking place across Bangladesh. "As the country undergoes significant changes, it is high time that our industry also sees the necessary reforms. We call upon all members to stand united in our effort to secure these essential rights and continue our advocacy until they are achieved," the statement read.

BAAcP has called for solidarity among its members and the broader industry to ensure that these issues are resolved promptly.