Actress Popy’s father no more

Famed actress Popy's father Amir Hossain, breathed his last yesterday morning. Veteran actor Amit Hasan shared the news of Amir Hossain's passing on Facebook.

The actress' father had been undergoing treatment in the hospital for an extended period, prior to his demise at 6am on Monday.

As per sources close to Popy's family, Amir Hossain's body is being transported from Dhaka to Khulna. Following the funeral proceedings, he will be laid to rest in the family cemetery located there.

Actress Popy commenced her acting career in 1997 with Montazur Rahman Akbar's film "Coolie". Throughout her tenure, she has emerged as one of the most captivating actresses in cinema history.

Poppy has been honoured with the National Film Award three times for Best Actress — recognised for her performances in "Karagar", "Megher Kole Rod" and "Gangajatra".

Poppy has been absent from the acting scene for a good while while maintaining a low profile during this time. Speculation about her marital status and family life only surfaced intermittently over the years.