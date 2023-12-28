Actor and politician Vijayakanth passes away at 71

The esteemed Indian actor and politician Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, renowned as Vijayakanth, breathed his last today in Chennai at the age of 71. His demise transpired due to complications arising from pneumonia, following his battle with the illness for a substantial period of time.

Vijayakanth was admitted to Chennai's MIOT (Madras Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology) International Hospital in November and had been grappling with health issues. Recently diagnosed with COVID-19, he was placed on ventilator support while battling pneumonia. Despite the devoted efforts of the medical staff, he passed away this morning, as confirmed by the hospital in an official statement.

Fondly known as "Captain" in the industry, Vijayakanth gained immense popularity after his promising role in the iconic film "Captain Prabhakaran" (1991).

Beginning his cinematic journey in 1979 with a negative role in "Inikkum Ilamai", Vijayakanth swiftly transitioned to lead roles, highlighting societal issues in films like "Agal Vilakku" where he fought against governmental corruption. The actor soon became known for his roles playing a do-gooder, including several films as a police officer, and also for playing fiercely patriotic characters. These led him to be known as 'Puratchi Kalingar' (revolutionary artiste).

His illustrious acting career spanning Tamil cinema boasts notable films such as "Sattam Oru Iruttarai" (1981) and "Amman Kovil Kizhakale" (1986) earning him a Filmfare Award for Best Actor in Tamil, "Senthoora Poove" (1988) earning a Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor, and the memorable "Captain Prabhakaran" amongst others. In total, Vijayakanth contributed to 154 films, with his final appearance in "Sagaptham" (2015), where he made a cameo launching his son Shanmuga Pandian into lead roles.

Beyond the silver screen, Vijayakanth ventured into politics by founding the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in 2005. The party made a significant contribution in the 2011 Tamil Nadu state assembly elections, becoming the primary opposition party. Vijayakanth notably served as the Leader of the Opposition but faced setbacks in subsequent electoral contests.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief at Vijayakanth's demise, acknowledging his impactful contributions to both cinema and public service. Modi hailed the actor's charismatic performances and dedication to public welfare, acknowledging the void left by his departure. The prime minister reminisced about their cordial interactions and extended condolences to Vijayakanth's family, followers, and admirers.

The passing of Vijayakanth marks the end of an era in Tamil cinema and politics, leaving behind a legacy that will endure in the hearts of millions.