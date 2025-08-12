Abul Hayat and Dilara Zaman reunite for the moving drama ‘Bela o Bikel’

Two of Bangladesh's most celebrated actors, Abul Hayat and Dilara Zaman, are set to share the screen in "Bela o Bikel", a new drama that promises to be as heartfelt as it is rare in today's industry.

Shariful Islam Shamim is both writer and director of the production, with Hayat portraying Bikel and Zaman playing Bela—characters central to the story's emotional core.

Photo: Ridwan Adid Rupon

While the duo have collaborated on numerous projects over the years, Hayat noted that this might be the first time they are working together in title roles.

"That's why this project felt special," he said. "Shamim has handled the production with great care, and I believe audiences will appreciate it once it airs."

Zaman echoed the sentiment, praising the drama's unique approach. "The story is truly beautiful. In this era, it's rare to find such character-driven narratives in our television scene. Shamim has taken on a challenge, and I'm grateful for his commitment to bringing something meaningful to the screen," she said.

"Bela o Bikel", which also stars Nabila Binte Islam, Golam Kibrya Tanvir, and others, is set to premiere soon on the YouTube channel Enigma TV.