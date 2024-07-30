71 for Babita, Bangla’s original diva

Today marks the 71st birthday of veteran actress Babita. Recently, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She returned home after four days of treatment at a private hospital in the capital.

Babita began her journey in cinema 50 years ago. From romantic to social films, the actress is known for her mesmerising performance throughout her career. She has countless fans both at home and abroad.

The Daily Star caught up with her to learn about her health updates, her birthday plans, and more.

"Suddenly, I contracted the virus, however, I returned home after the tests came back negative. I am still feeling weak, and doctors also suggested that I take plenty of rest," shared the actress.

As we spoke, she sighed that she was supposed to spend her birthday with her son in Canada. "I was so careful, yet, I got infected with COVID. Sadly, despite confirming my tickets I couldn't visit my son."

Babita elaborated that she doesn't have any plans for her birthday. "As soon as I return to normal health, I will fly to Canada. I wish to spend time with my son. Today, I am missing him a lot."

Babita is grateful to everyone who wished her on her birthday. "So many people reached out to me, and I am grateful to them. People still love me today, and this makes me feel that life is extremely beautiful."

When asked about her achievements during her entire career, the once sensational actress said, "Everything I have received in my artistic life is an achievement. However, the love of the people is the greatest achievement of an artiste's life. There can be no greater reward than this."

Recalling a memory from a year ago, Babita said, "Last year, a significant event happened in my life. As I visited my son during my birthday, I went to Dallas from Canada. The mayor there honoured me with a lifetime achievement award. I will always remember the event."

When asked about her once favourite place, BFDC, the Ashani Sanket actress said, "I haven't been to BFDC in a long time. I don't feel like going. As far as I know, the floors from our time are being demolished. There will be a multi-story building there."

She further said, "We have countless joyful memories surrounding BFDC. There are memories of shooting many movies there."

