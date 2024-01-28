22nd DIFF wraps up with cinematic splendour and global triumph

Celebrities, masterclasses, and premieres of Bangladeshi and international films marked the conclusion of the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF), which captivated the town's attention. The festivities commenced on January 20, with nearly every session making headlines in the media.

The events ranged from Sharmila Tagore's press conference to the highly anticipated premiere of Swastika Mukherjee's "Bijoyar Pore" and masterclasses by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi and Indian singer, actor and director Anjan Dutt.

Presided over by Shahriar Alam, chief patron of DIFF and state minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, the festival concluded with a grand ceremony at the Bangladesh National Museum on Sunday.

Team members of “Mighty Afrin - In the Time of Floods”.

As the chief guest of the event, Mohammed Ali Arafat, state minister for Information and Broadcasting, said, "International film festivals like this one will ensure the exchange of views amongst people across cultures, which, in effect, will make the society more optimist. While it has an impact on our society, it also helps our local industry flourish.

"Moreover, the film festival also serves as a protest against bigotry, prejudice and harmful business practices. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is proud and honoured to be a part of this film festival."

Internationally renowned figures, including Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mokammel Hossain, Bangladesh National Museum Director General Md Kamruzzaman, DIFF Chairperson Kishwar Kamal, and Sharmila Tagore, graced the occasion as special guests.

Anjan Dutt received the Best Actor Award for his directorial film "Chalchitra Ekhon (Kaleidoscope Again)".

Filmmaker Majid Majidi expressed immense delight at being part of the event. He emphasised that cinema serves as a powerful medium to narrate the stories of people and society, particularly those whose voices often remain unheard. Majidi expressed hope that in the future, Bangladeshi films will receive well-deserved international recognition.

This year's festival featured 252 films from 74 countries, including Bangladesh, screened across various sections such as Asian Competition, Retrospective, Tribute, Bangladesh Panorama, Wide Angle, Cinema of the World, Children's Film, Spiritual Films, Short and Independent Film, and Women's Film.

"All these films are the best of the best, and windows are open one after another for those aspiring to climb the ladder of the wonderful world of celluloid. It is a great privilege on our part to have these films viewed and appreciated by some of the greatest icons and renowned personalities," said Kishwar Kamal, chairperson of the festival committee.

The closing event unveiled the winners in various categories, with the Best Director Award in the Asian Film Competition Section going to Jagath Manuwarna for "Rahas Kiyana Kandu" (Whispering Mountains). Anjan Dutt received the Best Actor Award for his directorial film "Chalchitra Ekhon" (Kaleidoscope Again), while the Best Actress Award went to Badema from China for "The Cord of Life", directed by Qiao Sixue.

Other notable awards included Best Script Writer for "Dov" (Fortune), directed by Muhiddin Muzaffar (Tajikistan), and Best Cinematography for "Mighty Afrin - In the Time of Floods", directed by Angelos Rallis (Bangladesh, France, Greece). The Best Film award was given to "The Cord of Life", and a Special Jury Mention went to "Baqyt" (Happiness), directed by Askar Uzabayev (Kazakhstan).

Afrin Khanom received a Special Jury Mention (Actress) for her role in "Mighty Afrin - In the Time of Floods".

In the Women Filmmakers Section, "Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest", directed by Nancy Svendsen (USA), won the Best Documentary Award, while the Best Feature Film Award went to "Ashghal-ha va Arousak-ha" (Junks & Dolls), directed by Manijeh Hekmat (Iran). Gyeongmu NOH won Best Director for the film "How to Get Your Man Pregnant" (South Korea), and a Special Mention went to "Mukti", directed by Chaitali Somadder (Bangladesh).

In the Bangladesh Panorama section, "Sabittri" (A Burning Soul), directed by Pantho Prosad, received the FIPRESCI Award for Best Full-Length Feature Film. In the Talent Section, "Laila", directed by Baishaki Somadder, won the FIPRESCI Award for Best Short Film, with "Inafi" (The Scarf), directed by Shuvashis Sinha, as the 1st Runner-up and "Antohin Pathe" (Endless Way), directed by Ziaul Hoque Raju, as the 2nd Runner-up.

The Spiritual Film Section awarded "Tuda I Obratno" (There and Back), directed by Oleg Asadulin (Russia), as the Best Feature Film, and "Kunanfinda: The Land of Death", directed by Hansel Leyva Fanego (Cuba), as the Best Documentary. A Special Mention went to "Surot" (Reflection of Life), directed by Golam Rabbani (Bangladesh). The Audience Award went to "Mujib: Ekti Jatir Rupokar" (Mujib: The Making of a Nation), directed by Shyam Benegal (Bangladesh, India), and a Special Audience Award was given to "Bijoyar Pore" (Autumn Flies), directed by Abhijit SriDas (India).

In the Children's Film section, the Best Children Film Badal Rahman Award was given to "Pravas" (Pravas the Tour), directed by Vipul Sharma (India).

The inaugural ceremony paid tribute to the film industry through beautifully choreographed performances. For the closing ceremony, the LKG Quartet band performed a set of Baul songs, honouring the rich folk music of our country.

Organised by the Rainbow Film Society, the 22nd edition of Dhaka International Film Festival embraced the motto– Better Film, Better Audience, and Better Society–this year. The upcoming edition of the grandest film festival has been announced at the closing ceremony, scheduled to take place from January 11-19, 2025.