‘World Press Photo Exhibition 2024’: A visual journey through global stories in Dhaka

The "World Press Photo Exhibition 2024" is now open at the Drik Gallery in Dhaka, presenting an impactful selection of international photojournalism and documentary photography. Curated from the annual "World Press Photo Contest," this exhibition captures critical global issues—climate change, social conflicts, migration, and political turmoil—underscoring the powerful role of photography in fostering social awareness.

The opening ceremony welcomed distinguished guests, including Irma van Dueren, the Netherlands' ambassador to Bangladesh; Irene Khan, UN special rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression; and Shahidul Alam, Drik's managing director and former jury board chair of the World Press Photo Contest. ASM Rezaur Rahman, Asia's coordinator for the contest, moderated the event, reflecting on the exhibition's significance for Dhaka.

In his remarks, Shahidul Alam highlighted the exhibition's foundation in press freedom and the transformative impact of honest journalism. He reminisced about Drik's longstanding partnership with the World Press Photo Foundation, noting how, in 1993, one requirement for hosting in Dhaka was to display the images unaltered, preserving each story in its raw form.

"Through this exhibition, we celebrate press freedom and democracy in Bangladesh at a time when the nation aspires toward truth and the society we envision," he said, inviting visitors to experience the evocative power of photo storytelling.

Ambassador van Dueren praised the exhibition for converging global narratives in a single space, noting that these images transcend art to deliver potent messages about humanity. She stressed that photojournalism amplifies voices that might otherwise remain unheard, making it a compelling tool for change.

The World Press Photo Foundation, founded in 1955 by Dutch photographers, began as a contest to share impactful images globally. Today, it stands as a respected platform for visual storytelling, committed to presenting honest narratives that matter. Annually, the foundation organises the "World Press Photo Contest" and a global exhibition tour, connecting audiences across borders. This year's contest structure divides entries into six regions—Africa, Asia, Europe, North and Central America, South America, Southeast Asia and Oceania.

In its 67th edition, the contest attracted 3,851 photographers from 130 countries, submitting over 61,000 photos. An international panel of judges selected images capturing humanity's most urgent narratives, highlighting resilience and vulnerability alike. This year's exhibition showcases 129 photographs from 31 regional winners.

After premiering in Amsterdam's De Nieuwe Kerk in April, the "World Press Photo Exhibition 2024" is now on a global tour, visiting over 60 cities. Dhaka's hosting marks a significant cultural event, with Drik serving as a regional partner, facilitating the Asia segment's judging process in Dhaka. Drik previously hosted the 2022 exhibition and managed the judging for 2023 entries as well.

The exhibition grants viewers a glimpse into various social, political, and environmental issues, each photo offering a distinctive perspective. From capturing the journey of migrants to the devastating impacts of climate change, these images transcend mere events, evoking empathy through personal narratives.

Featured are poignant photos from conflict zones, where photojournalists risk their lives to capture the grim realities of war. These raw moments of pain, resilience, and survival humanize crises often seen only through numbers, encouraging reflection on the plight of civilians in turmoil.

Another prominent theme is the climate crisis, depicted through images of environmental ruin, from wildfires to flooded cities. These photos remind viewers of the urgency of addressing climate change, illustrating its effects on both landscapes and communities.

World Press Photo upholds ethical storytelling as a core value. Each image must honestly reflect its story, free from manipulation. For Shahidul Alam and Drik, this commitment to authenticity underscores their support for the exhibition, promoting transparency in journalism. Alam emphasised the importance of presenting unedited images to foster trust and accountability, resonating in today's era of misinformation.

In Dhaka's context, the exhibition holds profound significance. For a city with its own history of fighting for free expression, these images underscore the importance of a free press and the media's role in democracy. It celebrates truth, resilience, and humanity, demonstrating how one powerful image can drive change.

The exhibition runs until November 14, from 3pm to 8pm, offering visitors the chance to uncover the stories behind these images and connect with the challenges faced by people around the world.