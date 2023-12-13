Tirondaz Repertoire to stage ‘Konthonalite Surjo’ after 7 years

Popular theatre troupe Tirondaz Repertoire is going to stage eminent Indian playwright, screenwriter, and dramatist Mohit Chattopadhyaya's timeless play "Konthonalite Surjo" (A sun stuck on the throat) after 7 years of hiatus.

The famous play is going to be staged at the Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium of Bangladesh Mahila Samity on Friday, December 15, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

The Deepak Suman directorial play is the sixth production of the troupe. Kazi Toufiqul Islam and Deepak Sumon, amongst others, will act in the play. The stage and light design of the play is done by Fayez Jahir.

Regarding the long delay, the director said, "It is unbelievable that we could not manage a hall at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) to stage this particular play for the last seven years. The cost of other theatre halls in the country is thrice as high, so we could not stage this famous play elsewhere."

"As we could not get any halls in BSA for the last seven years, we decided to stage the play at the Mahila Samity. We will try to stage the play regularly from now on," added the director.

The plot of the mythological, symbolic play revolves around a stranger who comes to a hospital and tells the doctors that he has the sun stuck in his throat. The people in the hospital start to make fun of the stranger against his strong conviction to place the sun on his heart, or elsewhere. With these kinds of symbolic and philosophical nuances, the play progresses toward the end.