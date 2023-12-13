Radha Bharadwaj's ‘Closet Land’ to be staged at BSA

Popular theatre troupe Opera is all set to stage eminent Indian filmmaker, screenwriter and playwright Radha Bharadwaj's popular play "Closet Land" for the first time in the country.

The play will be staged at the Experimental Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Friday (December 15) at 7 pm.

Poster of the play. Photo: Collected

The intricate drama, directed by Sajjad Sabbir, has been adapted to Bangla from Bharadwaj's original texts by Nahid Smriti. The duo is also going to perform in the play.

"It is a grim play about willpower and oppression by Radha Bharadwaj. The play is about confronting and conquering your fears, be they of change, disgrace, or privileges," said Sajjad Sabbir, the director of the play.

"The notion of confronting censorship in self and others is the key element of the play, and I think we will be able to create the same magic Radha Bharadwaj created with her famous screenplay," he concludes.

Mahabub Alam Shaheen, the leader of the troupe, said, "We have been planning to stage the play for months. Finally, we are going to perform on Friday. I am hopeful that the audience will like it."

Nahid Smriti and Nirob Hossain Rabbi jointly planned and composed the music for the play.

The tense psychological thriller plot of the play revolves around the arrest and interrogation of an author who is suspected of communicating subversive messages through her children's stories. Her captor mixes subtle psychological cat-and-mouse games with brutal torture that is not for the squeamish.