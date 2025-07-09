Solo exhibition ‘Mati, Murti O Manas’ featured at Albion Art Gallery

Charcoal sketches on white canvas—each capturing the essence of archaeological relics found across Bangladesh. With 15 such evocative artworks, emerging artist Zareen Tasnima has launched her debut solo exhibition titled "Mati, Murti O Manas" (Earth, Icon and Mind). The exhibition opened last Friday at the Albion Art Gallery on Lake Drive Road in Uttara Sector-7, showcasing Zareen's visual interpretation of ancient spiritual icons and sculptural heritage. Her works breathe new life into historic stone carvings, bridging past and present through a thoughtful blend of charcoal drawings and terracotta forms.

Speaking at the inaugural event were Prof Sufi Mostafizur Rahman from Jahangirnagar University's archaeology department, Asiatic Society General Secretary Prof Siddiqur Rahman, and Prof Mohammad Shamim Reza from the university's fine arts department. What sets this exhibition apart is its focused exploration of ancient South Asian spirituality. Zareen's works depict stone-carved figures of religious reformers and deities, many of which remain preserved in the country's museums and heritage sites. She deliberately detaches these icons from their religious context, allowing viewers to appreciate them purely for their aesthetic, historical, and cultural value. Among her subjects is Rishabhdev, the first Tirthankara of Jainism, seen meditating in the lotus position—his stone form reproduced in stark black charcoal. Smaller meditative figures are arranged around him, echoing the original sculpture discovered in Rajshahi. "I wanted to present these timeless figures not just as religious symbols, but as masterpieces of art and craftsmanship," Zareen told The Daily Star.

"They're part of our collective memory—etched in stone, waiting to be remembered." Having studied architecture at North South University, Zareen is self-taught in fine arts. Her fascination with sculpture grew during academic field trips to archaeological sites. She began sketching statues at museums and heritage locations, eventually developing a body of work that reflects both artistic curiosity and historical reverence. Her medium—charcoal—is key. The original sculptures were carved from dark stone centuries ago. Charcoal's tonal depth and textural quality allowed her to convey not only form and figure, but also the hardness, shadow, and timeless weight of the original material. Despite being largely practice pieces, her drawings demonstrate striking proficiency, particularly in the subtle interplay of light, shadow, and proportion, creating a near-sculptural three-dimensionality.

Alongside the drawings, six terracotta works are also on display. Unlike the charcoal pieces, these are not based on mythological themes but are inspired by personal ideas and abstract forms. The exhibition remains open to visitors from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm daily until July 11. For art lovers and heritage enthusiasts alike, "Mati, Murti O Manas" offers a rare opportunity to view the past through a contemporary lens—one that honours history while sketching out its quiet beauty in charcoal.