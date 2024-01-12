Saudha to present another musical odyssey at Royal Albert Hall

Prominent South Asian cultural organisation in the UK, Saudha, is all set to bring a musical event titled "Songs of Sringrar and Seduction - Thumri to Troubadour" at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in the UK.

The musical evening will take place on January 15, from GMT 6:30pm at the Elgar Room of the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event will consist of performances of ancient Indian classical music and poetry genres in a bid to revive and reinstate its significance in the ever-changing world, confirmed authorities from its organiser, Saudha.

Following a sold-out and critically acclaimed production of "Frida Kahlo – Through Indian Classical Music", Saudha, the society of poetry and Indian music, is going to present another evening with ancient music and poetry in the Elgar Room.

The programme is directed by poet Ahmed Kaysher. Regarding the arrangement, he stated that this hypnotic concert will feature fresh, new interpretations of erotic and sensual medieval music and literature from Indian and other global traditions.

"We are organising this event to embark on a journey of philosophical exploration through ancient songs, paintings and poetry centring on the scriptures of the lost art of seduction. Through our initiative, we aim to culminate the almost-forgotten sounds and music of the ancient world and present a soulful evening to our audiences," he said.

The music will be performed by leading interpreters of these rare genres accompanied by projections of ancient paintings and sculptures, Kaysher added.

Leading and last interpreter of Bel Canto singing Ziazan, Chinese folk singer and guzheng (an ancient Chinese instrument) player Yijia Tu, Greece-based Lebanese-Canadian singer and multi-instrumentalist Lara Eidi, Indian classical singer Koyel Bhattacharya, Neapolitan troubadour singer Rossella Bondi, British-South Asian singers Gouri Chowdhury, Farzana Sifat, and Amith Dey, and Indian classical tabla player Kuntal Das, with poet and fictionist Shree Ganguly and Tanjina Nur-i Siddique will be performing in the star-studded musical evening.

The organisation, Saudha, is dedicated to the study of music and the renovation of techniques constantly in order to create new audiences of classical and semi-classical Indian music. By making a bridge amongst other serious forms of art such as poetry, classical dance forms, and so on, which can as a whole, signify, interpret, intensify, and complement the mood and the meaning of companionship in each other.

The organisation works to develop a true Western-styled gharana (school) of Indian classical music both through unique and world-class performances.