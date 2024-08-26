Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 26, 2024 11:56 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:08 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

Ramendu Majumdar and Ferdousi Mazumder rally cultural activists to aid flood victims

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 26, 2024 11:56 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:08 PM
Ramendu Majumdar, Ferdousi Majumdar
Photos: Collected

In a poignant call to action, revered cultural figures Ramendu Majumdar and Ferdousi Mazumder have urged cultural activists to extend their support to the millions affected by the catastrophic floods sweeping across 11 districts of Bangladesh, including Feni and Cumilla. The floods have trapped over 1 million families and impacted approximately 5.2 million people, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. So far, 18 lives have been lost, and two people remain unaccounted for.

Ramendu Majumdar, Ferdousi Majumdar

On Sunday, the veteran couple, known for contributing to Bangladesh's cultural landscape, released a deeply resonating joint statement, passionately appealing to their fellow cultural workers to rise to the occasion, "We appeal to all cultural activists—our country is in the grasp of a severe disaster. The most catastrophic flood in recent memory has endangered millions of lives. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"In the past, we, as cultural workers, actively participated in relief efforts during every natural disaster. Although our age prevents us from being on the front lines, we are still trying to help through various organisations."

Ramendu Majumdar, Ferdousi Majumdar

Their message highlights not only the gravity of the situation but also the historical role that cultural workers have played in Bangladesh's resilience during times of crisis. They added, "Many of our fellow cultural workers are already involved in relief efforts on their own. However, if we can collectively gather funds in one place, it would greatly aid in post-flood rehabilitation efforts." 

"We sincerely call for a meeting where young cultural activists can lead the initiative to establish a fund. We, as seniors, will support them to the best of our abilities. The collected funds can be donated to the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' Relief Fund or to an organisation actively working on the ground."

Ramendu Majumdar, Ferdousi Majumdar

They emphasised the importance of unity and collective action, particularly in the face of such a widespread disaster by stating, "If possible, cultural activists can also directly engage in rehabilitation work. We hope our younger colleagues will take urgent steps in this direction. Together, we believe we can overcome this disaster."

Darkak
Read more

Bangladeshi short film ‘Darkak’ wins award at Shimla Int’l Film Festival

Related topic:
Ramendu MajumdarRamendu Majumdar and Ferdousi MajumdarFerdousi Majumdar and Ramendu MajumdarFerdousi Majumdar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘I don’t want anything more from life'

1y ago
Ramendu Majumdar

LIFE AT 75

8y ago
A scene from Eti Potromita

Nagarik Natyangan's theatre fest opens today

9y ago
Celebrating 100 years of Kalim Sharafi, a cultural icon

Celebrating 100 years of Kalim Sharafi, a cultural icon

3m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

লুটপাটের পর আগুন, ১৪ ঘণ্টা ধরে জ্বলছে গাজী টায়ারসের কারখানা

রোববার দিবাগত রাত ৯টার দিকে আগুন দেওয়ার এই ঘটনা ঘটে বলে জানিয়েছেন কারখানার সহকারী মহাব্যবস্থাপক সাইফুল ইসলাম৷

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

‘মৃত্যুর পর বাবা একবিন্দু মাটি পায়নি, এই আফসোসটা আজীবন থাকবে’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification