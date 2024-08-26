Bangladeshi short film ‘Darkak’ wins award at Shimla Int’l Film Festival

Bangladeshi short film "Darkak" has earned the Special Critics' Award at the 10th Shimla International Film Festival, India.

Directed by emerging filmmaker Zayed Siddiqui, the festival took place from August 16 to 18 at the historic Gaiety Theatre Cultural Complex in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India, where Siddiqui personally received the award on its concluding day.

Previously, "Darkak" also vied for the Best International Short Film Award at the festival.

Earlier on August 18, the award-winning filmmakers were honoured during the closing ceremony by the festival's chief guest, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, according to a press release issued by the production company.

Bollywood actress Seema Biswas and festival director Pushpa Raj Thakur were also prominent attendees. The festival, organised by Himalayan Velocity in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Department of Language and Culture and the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is a prestigious annual event.

Inspired by a short story by noted Bangladeshi fictionist Shahidul Zahir, Siddiqui penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film, and produced it. The film stars Ekushey Padak-winning actor Jayanta Chattopadhyay in the lead role, alongside Aminur Rahman, Iqbal Hossain, Tuntuni Sobhan, Fazlul Haque, Tahua Labib Tura, and ABM Saeedul Haque.

Reflecting on the achievement, Siddiqui stated, "This award is the result of two years of dedication and hard work from the entire cast and crew. It will serve as a great motivation for us to continue our work."

Adding to its success, "Darkak" has secured global distribution deals with Australia-based Screen Scope and US-based Seven Palms Entertainment, expanding its reach to international audiences.

The film has also been selected for three notable film festivals across three different countries. "Darkak" will be screened at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in Australia and the 13th DC South Asian Film Festival in the United States.

The short film, one of only 12 projects selected at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, will be available exclusively to Australian audiences on the festival's online platform, IFFM365, from August 15 to 30.

Additionally, it will compete for the Best Short Jury and Audience Awards at the DC South Asian Film Festival, held from September 13 to 15 in Washington, DC. After its screening, the film will be accessible on the festival's online platform, Eventine, from September 16 to 30, exclusively for US viewers.

So far, "Darkak" has been selected for nine film festivals in seven countries, including the 17th Bangladesh International Short and Independent Film Festival 2024, the 12th Indo-German Film Week 2024 in Berlin, the 7th South Asian Short Film Festival 2024 in Kolkata, and the Round the Frame Film Competition 2024 in India.