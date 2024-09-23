‘Peaceful Bangladesh’: Solo photography exhibition shines in New York

The event showcased 20 breathtaking photographs taken by renowned Bangladeshi photographer and travel writer Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman, whose work has earned widespread international recognition.

In observance of the International Day of Peace on September 21, an engaging one-day solo photography exhibition titled "Peaceful Bangladesh" was held at the Jamaica Queens Centre, New York.

The event showcased 20 breathtaking photographs taken by renowned Bangladeshi photographer and travel writer Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman, whose work has earned widespread international recognition. These vivid images captured the serene beauty of Bangladesh, from its stunning natural landscapes to the peaceful lives of its people.

The event, aimed at promoting the essence of peace, was organised by the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA), Elham Academy, New York, and Save the People, with the Peace Center of USA offering key support.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Republican congressional leader Paul King at Elham Academy within the Jamaica Queens Center on the afternoon of September 21. Several prominent figures attended the opening ceremony, including Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, outreach coordinator of the UNA-USA Queen's Chapter; freedom fighter Dr Masudul Hasan; and Sohrab Sarkar. Internationally acclaimed Bangladeshi photographer Tanveer Hasan Rohan was also present to lend his support.

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

In his speech, Dr Muhammad Shahidullah commended Rahman for his exceptional talent in portraying the natural beauty and culture of Bangladesh to a global audience. The event's chief guest, Paul King, also praised the exhibition, expressing his amazement at the scenic beauty of Bangladesh and the harmony reflected in the daily lives depicted in the photographs.

In his closing remarks, photographer Rahman expressed his heartfelt thanks to the organisers, emphasising the significance of such exhibitions in promoting a positive image of Bangladesh on the world stage. He highlighted the role of these events in fostering a deeper appreciation for the country's rich cultural and natural heritage, as well as its peaceful spirit.