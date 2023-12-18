Mishuk Munier’s memorabilia, personal effects donated to Bangladesh Film Archive

Mishuk Munier, formally known as Ashfaque Munier Mishuk, was a pioneering visionary of broadcast journalism and media expert, who came to prominence with his masterful creative collaborations with legendary filmmaker Tareque Masud. They both met a tragic end together with a gruesome road crash on August 13, 2011, twelve years ago.

He was the second son of Bangladeshi educationist, playwright, literary critic Shaheed Professor Munier Chowdhury and noted drama artiste Lily Chowdhury. To commemorate and preserve the memory of Mishuk, his family has donated his memorabilia and personal effects to Bangladesh Film Archive (BFA).

Tareque Masud and Mishuk Munier at work on Adam Surat (The Inner Strength) in 1984 with Pial Karim (right) and Lakkhan Das (left). Photo: Ali Morshed Noton

Mishuk's loving wife, Monjuly Munier, handed over some of his memorable belongings to Farhana Rahman, Director, Bangladesh Film Archive on Monday. The personal effects includes Mishuk's camera, lenses, flashguns, camera accessories, Ohmmeter, slide, photo album, mini camera, passport, ID card, pocket watch, wrist watch, negatives etc.

BFA Deputy Director Muhammad Arif Sadek, Film Officer Md Fakhrul Alam Sohag and Film Investigator Abul Kausar Al Amin were also present during the program.

Tareque Masud, Catherine Masud and Mishuk Munier during the shooting of music video Kanar Haat Bazaar (Bazaar of the Blind) in 2008. Photo: Khan Fatim Hasan

Mishuk Munier was a renowned photographer, cinematographer, and teacher of journalism at Dhaka University. He is most remembered for his creative collaboration with one of the finest filmmakers of the country, Tareque Masud, as a cinematographer in his documentary films, alternative feature films, tele-films and dramas, animations and TV news.

The artiste was the cinematographer of a documentary film titled "Dhaka Tokai", that got recognised at the Oberhausen International Short Film Festival in Germany in 1986. His cinematography of "Muktir Katha" (on the Liberation War) was awarded the best Narrative Documentary at the Tri-Continental Film Festival held in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2002. "Return to Kandahar" won the Gemini Awards (Canadian Emmy) in the best socio-political category in 2003. Mishuk was its sound person and second cinematographer.

Tareque Masud gives direction from the stage to Mishuk Munier (far right) during filming of Muktir Kotha (Words of Freedom) in 1997. Photo Courtesy: Catherine Masud

Films in which he worked as a cinematographer include "Adom Surat", "Chakki", "Dhaka Tokai", "Dhaka Rickshaw", "War Crimes File", "Muktir Katha", "Kansat-er Poth-e", "Noroshundor", "Runway", "Anyo Chokh-e Bangladesh" (incomplete) and "Kagojer Phul" (preparatory stage). Earlier, two of his photography exhibitions were held in Dhaka in 1986 and 1988.

Mishuk received the Ekushey Padak (posthumous) for journalism in recognition of his contribution to the television media.