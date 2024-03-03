‘Metropolitan Melodies’ presents emotive hues of blues and greys

The inauguration of "Metropolitan Melodies", the second solo art exhibition by artist Biplab Biprodas took place in the gallery of Art Bangla Foundation on March 1. The ceremony was graced by the presence of renowned artist Prof Rashid Amin, chairperson of the Department of Printmaking at Jagannath University as the main guest.

Eminent designer and researcher Chandra Shekhar Shaha and prominent artist Prof Anisuzzaman Anis from the Department of Printmaking, Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka attended the ceremony as special guests. Guests from the German embassy were also present at the exhibition.

Biplab Biprodas is an emerging artist who specialises in abstract art. Curator of this exhibition, veteran artist Prof Mohammad Eunus explained that Biplab tried to portray the melodies in the greyness of urban life. When asked about his work, the artist himself said that he always tries to find the beauty and music in cityscapes and people's emotions that are entangled with the elements of the city itself. Thus his abstract art takes their forms.

The walls of Art Bangla Foundation currently carry Biplab's exquisite artworks. The first painting upon entering the gallery is called "Nostalgia-1" and it greeted me with lovely blue and green shades with magenta and silver bits spread here and there. This piece is large and the vastness really overwhelmed my mind, raising my curiosity to see more of his works.

Biplab has made dominant use of blues and grays, painting the struggles to survive, and the melancholy of urban life. Most paintings are done with acrylic colours on canvases. But there are also some done with mixed media such as embroidery works.

"Orogenic Tales" is done with vibrant yellow and contrasting black with a hint of blue. "Urban Melody-5" gave me an impression of deep-rooted rage and depression. "Image-18" screams of courage. "Urban Melody-24", "Urban Melody-25", and "Nostalgia-2" are lovely plays of blue shades. "Urban Melody-18" has been painted to make it seem as though pink lights could be emitting through several window sills, It reminded me of Wee-Willy-Winky which I read in kindergarten.

At length, Biplab's paintings have the ability to make people feel emotions of any kind. They are like windows of emotions. They are the perfect examples of how art should be felt and not understood. My visit to the exhibition left my spirit feeling joyful and satisfied.

Art Bangla Foundation Gallery will run this open-for-all exhibition till March 7, 2024.