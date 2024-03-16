Lyricist Rafiquzzaman to receive Swadhinata Padak 2024

The government has officially nominated ten persons to receive the highest civilian award, Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award), this year in recognition of their meritorious contributions at a national level. Amongst them, legendary lyricist Mohammad Rafiquzzaman has been nominated for his contribution to the cultural arena.

Regarding this honour, Mohammad Rafiquzzaman said, "I learned that they nominated me for the prestigious award through a friend who saw the news on television. As the ministry has yet to inform me, I feel I shouldn't comment in this regard."

In response to the appearance of his name on the official government notification, he said, "However, I can affirm that I didn't need to apply for consideration of this award. I'm genuinely delighted that I received this honour without needing to apply. It brings me great joy that the government has acknowledged my body of work for the Independence Award out of a sense of duty."

Author, screenplay writer, and lyricist Mohammad Rafiquzzaman was honoured with the National Film Award on three occasions. He won Best Lyrics twice for the lyrics of "Tumi Emoni Jal Petecho Songsare" in Shuvoda (1986) and "Fuler Bashor Bhanglo Jokhon" in Chandranath (1984). Additionally, he earned the National Film Award for Best Story for the film "Megher Koley Rod" in 2008.

Mohammad Rafiquzzaman composed 2,000 songs, three song compilations, four poetry compilations, and three essay collections on music. He was also honoured with the prestigious Bangladesh Cholochitra Sangbadik Samity (BACHSAS) Award.