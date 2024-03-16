10 personalities to receive Swadhinata Padak

Ten individuals have been chosen for this year's Swadhinata Padak (Independence Medal), Bangladesh's highest civilian award, for their contributions to the country.

Kazi Abdus Sattar, freedom fighter flight sergeant Md Fazlul Haque (posthumous) and Freedom fighter Shaheed Abu Nayem Md Nazib Uddin Khan (Khurram) (posthumous) have been named for their contributions to Bangladesh's independence and the Liberation War.

Dr Mobarak Ahmad Khan will receive the award for his contributions to science and technology, the Cabinet Division said in a notification yesterday.

Dr Harishankar Das will be honoured with the award for his contribution to medicine.

Mohammad Rafikuzzaman and Firoza Khatun will receive the honour for their contribution to culture and sports, respectively.

Aranya Chiran, Freedom fighter Prof Dr Mollah Obaidul Baki and SM Abraham Lincoln have been picked for the award in the public service category.

Last year, nine individuals and one institution were awarded the Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award), for their contributions to the country.

Bangladesh has been honouring individuals and institutions with the award every year since 1977 ahead of Independence Day on March 26.