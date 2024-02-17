‘Kauthopokauthon’ as a reflector of Bangladesh’s natural beauty

Shilpangan, a contemporary art gallery in the capital held the opening ceremony of "Kauthopokauthon", the fourth solo exhibition by artist Samar Majumder on February 16. The event was inaugurated by the writer, researcher, and trustee of the Liberation Museum, Mofidul Hoque. Writer and art critic, Prof Moinuddin Khaled attended the event as the special guest. Following the cordial speeches regarding the artist, the exhibition was initiated.

Artist Samar Majumder has been renowned since the '80s. Apart from paintings, he has also gained fame as an illustrator. This exhibition displays 50 of his paintings. Upon being asked about his work, Samar talked about his affinity towards drawing his culture. He said that rather than copying European art, he prefers to paint the forever-familiar images of Bangladesh. He does so in order to represent his country. He believes that people abroad should know about Bangladesh's nature, landscapes, humans and animals, etc. Thus his paintings are a wonderful tribute to our motherland.

The dominant feature in the stunning acrylic paintings by Samar Majumder that the walls of Shilpangan are currently adorned with is that most reflect the rural images of Bangladesh. For this collection of his paintings, the artist has used his brushstrokes sometimes in a delicate manner, and other times in an unruly way. However, the accumulation of both has resulted in extraordinary paintings. One of the biggest paintings that first caught my eye was "Ameena and her pet". This is a warm image of a young girl hugging her pet cow. Next comes "The rain" where a girl wearing a bright red-orange saree, sits under a canopy with her goat.

Several of the paintings had similar subjects but in diverse postures. For example, most of the artworks are of mothers and their children. Samar has drawn human figures beautifully, maintaining suitable proportions. Every painting of his tells a story. One painting has a mother, a child, and a pet bird — depicting the formation of a family with just the three of these beings. "Chitra" is a drawing of a woman who remains thinking while sitting, rendering one to wonder about what the woman could have in her mind. The painting "Purity of an artist" shows the story of a female clay artist making 'Potchitro'. "Fairy tale" is a painting where a boat looks like a moon.

The most ethereal one that I was doubtlessly bewitched by is the "Line of herons on the lake". In this painting, nine herons remain standing, as the sky and the water seem to be hugging each other in the backdrop all whilst creating an otherworldly landscape. Samar has also painted urban images of a girl in an emotional state as she reads a book, and of a woman reading a newspaper.

A length, Samar Majumder's art strongly represents our nature, our people, and our way of life. He has done a stunning job as an artist and proved his patriotic sentiments. Gallery Shilpangan will run this open-for-all art exhibition till February 29.