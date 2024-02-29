Celebrating our heritage: Visit Shilpakala to experience 100 stalls

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy as an institution has always been a home in fostering and promoting the local art and cultural practices and to celebrate its golden jubilee, they took an initiative that brought up all the common elements of Bangladeshi folkloric practices in one place.

A 14-day-long travelling fair, Shilpa Bazar (Art Market), has been the centre of attraction for the crafters and art enthusiasts in the capital, with regional, traditional products, ranging from Jamdani Sharee, sculptures to Bioscope in 100 stalls, featuring artists from the distinct places of the country.

Jalil Mandal, a Bioscope artist, who came to the fair with his self made projector, was seen singing songs and telling stories that the urban crowd never heard of. Sree Subodh Kumar Pal, who has been making Terracotta and Tepa Putul (earthen dolls) for as long as he can remember, came to the fair with his produce to showcase and promote the almost lost craft.

Hundreds of artistes like Jalil and Subodh have come from different districts of the country together to showcase a diverse range of artworks, starting from UNESCO-recognized rickshaw paintings to Jamdani, intricately handmade clothes, jewelries, craft items from the indigenous areas of Bandarban, mountainous tapestries etc.

The artists, gathered under the auspices of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, aim not only to display or sell artistic products but also to engage in communal practices centring on art, fostering a renewed appreciation for cultural heritage among the younger generation.

Apart from the fair, an open-air musical concert, featuring esteemed artistes like Elita Karim, Sanjida Rimi, Joy Shahriar took place on Wednesday, enthralling audiences who came to the fair with their friends and family.

In the concert singer Sanjida Rimi sang songs like "Amay Deko Na", "Nischo Korcho Amay", "Shraboner Megh-gulo Joro Holo Akashe", and "Sei Tumi Keno Eto". After her soulful performance musician Joy Shahriar performed at the stage with songs, "Sotti Bolchi", "'Tomake Ashtei Hobe", "Ami Nei" and "Bhalo Achi Bhalo Theko".

However, the most enthralling performance from esteemed singer, Elita Karim when she took the stage to sing crowd favourites like "Hridoyer Jhore", "Hothat Dujone," "Abar Elo Je Shondha", and "Hashte Dekho Gaite Dekho". Finally, the concert concluded with singer Mong's popular songs "Neela Tumi", "Poornota" and "Bangladesh".

As part of the celebration a contemporary art exhibition has also been organised to showcase the artistic creations of contemporary artists from the capital and the districts, creating a bridge between them. Additionally, the event aims to contribute to the economic development and livelihood of artists and those associated with the art medium.

To emphasise the significance of contemporary art discourse and its role in the celebration of life, the "Shilpa Bazar" is an initiative to encourage artists to create more art, either through their individual works or collaborative efforts. Moreover, it seeks to inspire artists to contribute to economic development and livelihood through their involvement in the world of art, said an organiser from the fair.

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has set up around 100 stalls for various art products. Among these, 20 stalls have been dedicated to traditional practices for craftsmen and entrepreneurs, while 30 stalls have been assigned for individual and group contemporary practices.

Along with regional artists, educational institutions such as the Fine Arts Department of Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Shanto-Mariam University, UODA, Khulna University, Rajshahi University, and Chittagong University have also taken part in this unique initiative.

This art market, which began on February 19, 2024, will continue until March 3.