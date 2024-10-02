Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Oct 2, 2024 11:22 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 11:30 AM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

10 Bangladeshi artists participate in Tokyo’s ‘Kyoiku Bi Hon Ten’ exhibition

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Oct 2, 2024 11:22 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 11:30 AM
10 Bangladeshi artists participate in Tokyo’s ‘Kyoiku Bi Hon Ten’ exhibition
Photos: Courtesy

The 30th edition of the prestigious "Kyoiku Bi Hon Ten" art exhibition, organised by the Shinkyuoku Art Association, opened on September 28, welcoming art enthusiasts from around the world.

Held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum in Ueno Park, Japan, the exhibition will run until October 5, featuring works by 320 artists from various countries.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Notably, 10 Bangladeshi artists are participating, with a total of 20 artworks making a strong impression on this international stage. 

The Bangladeshi artists include Zahir Hossain, Abul Khair, FR Bhutan, Md Ashraful Alam Rana, Bridget Gomes, Kuasha Bindu, Salman Hossain, Anukul Chandra Majumdar, MM Maizuddin, and Dr Azharul Islam. Their contributions showcase the vibrant artistic talent of Bangladesh on this esteemed global platform.

10 Bangladeshi artists participate in Tokyo’s ‘Kyoiku Bi Hon Ten’ exhibition

The Shinkyuoku Art Association is dedicated to promoting world peace through art. It values individual perspectives and aims to create innovative, high-quality art by observing and interpreting the universe, fostering the growth of both art and culture.

Bangladeshi expatriate artist Zahir Hossain was jointly awarded the Noguchi Ujo International Peace Award for his work.

‘Embracing Inharmonious’ kicks off at Kala Kendra
Read more

‘Embracing Inharmonious’ kicks off at Kala Kendra

Masao Sekiya Sensei has facilitated the participation of Bangladeshi artists, providing them the opportunity to showcase their works on a prestigious international platform.

 

Related topic:
Kyoiku Bi Hon TenKyoiku Bi Hon Ten art exhibitionShinkyuoku Art AssociationZahir HossainAbul KhairFR BhutanMd Ashraful Alam RanaBridget GomesKuasha BinduSalman HossainAnukul Chandra MajumdarMM MaizuddinDr Azharul IslamBangladeshi artistsTokyo
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tokyo's Yasukuni shrine hit by blast in toilets

8y ago

Top 10 most popular Easter destinations for Asia-Pacific travelers revealed

6y ago

Nine headless bodies found in Tokyo flat: reports

6y ago
Esscre brings art into entrepreneurship

Esscre brings art into entrepreneurship

1y ago

Japan tuna nets a high bid at new year Tokyo auction

8y ago
ইসরায়েলের আকাশে ইরানের ব্যালিসটিক ও হাইপারসনিক মিসাইল। ছবি: রয়টার্স
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের হামলার জবাব দিতে আলোচনায় ইসরায়েল-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

তেহরান হুশিয়ারি দিয়েছে, তাদের ভূখণ্ডে কোনো হামলা আসলে তারা ইসরায়েলের সব গুরুত্বপূর্ণ অবকাঠামোর ওপর পাল্টা হামলা চালাবে।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

সমবায় ব্যাংক থেকে যেভাবে ১১ হাজার ভরি স্বর্ণ আত্মসাৎ হলো

৩২ মিনিট আগে