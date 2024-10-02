10 Bangladeshi artists participate in Tokyo’s ‘Kyoiku Bi Hon Ten’ exhibition

The 30th edition of the prestigious "Kyoiku Bi Hon Ten" art exhibition, organised by the Shinkyuoku Art Association, opened on September 28, welcoming art enthusiasts from around the world.

Held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum in Ueno Park, Japan, the exhibition will run until October 5, featuring works by 320 artists from various countries.

Notably, 10 Bangladeshi artists are participating, with a total of 20 artworks making a strong impression on this international stage.

The Bangladeshi artists include Zahir Hossain, Abul Khair, FR Bhutan, Md Ashraful Alam Rana, Bridget Gomes, Kuasha Bindu, Salman Hossain, Anukul Chandra Majumdar, MM Maizuddin, and Dr Azharul Islam. Their contributions showcase the vibrant artistic talent of Bangladesh on this esteemed global platform.

The Shinkyuoku Art Association is dedicated to promoting world peace through art. It values individual perspectives and aims to create innovative, high-quality art by observing and interpreting the universe, fostering the growth of both art and culture.

Bangladeshi expatriate artist Zahir Hossain was jointly awarded the Noguchi Ujo International Peace Award for his work.

Masao Sekiya Sensei has facilitated the participation of Bangladeshi artists, providing them the opportunity to showcase their works on a prestigious international platform.