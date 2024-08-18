Bangladeshi Nasrin reaches Miss & Mrs Universe Middle East 2024 finale

The grand finale of the Miss & Mrs Universe Middle East 2024 is set to take place today (August 18) at Ras Al Khaimah, along the picturesque shores of the Arabian Gulf. This prestigious event, held in the United Arab Emirates, saw the participation of 100 contestants from 50 countries. Among them is Nasrin Sultana Queen, a proud contestant representing Bangladesh.

The competition's final results will be determined by public voting. As of yesterday morning, Nasrin led the polls, sitting comfortably in first place. Voters, who can cast a maximum of ten votes per person for AED 10 per vote, are hopeful that this promising contestant will bring home victory for Bangladesh.

Nasrin shared her excitement, stating, "The introduction round took place yesterday. Today, the main round will focus on contestants' talent, presentation, attire, outer beauty, and ambitions. The final event will be held on Sunday. For the past six months, I've been preparing myself through intense grooming sessions for this moment. I am 100% confident about winning and believe I will emerge victorious."

She also expressed her desire to represent Bangladesh on a global stage through this competition. Her passion lies in advocating for children's rights, and she highlighted the brutality of the recent student protests in Bangladesh, where several children tragically lost their lives. "It was a horrific and inhumane act," she said. Nasrin also expressed her solidarity with children facing violence and oppression in places like Palestine, vowing to stand by them and support their cause.

Born in Pirojpur, Barisal, Nasrin Sultana Queen has been rigorously preparing for the competition's finale. She completed her LLB from Southeast University in Dhaka in 2020 and now runs her own fashion house, Queen Fashion, in Dubai.