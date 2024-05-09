Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 9, 2024 11:41 AM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 12:02 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Xefer, Fuad, Sanjoy coming with 'spicy' collab

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 9, 2024 11:41 AM Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 12:02 PM
Photos:Collected

Popular singer Xefer Rahman is all set to collaborate with Bangladeshi-American musician Sanjoy Deb and pop singer Hazel Rose for a new song, composed by Fuad Almuqtadir, one of the renowned composers in our music industry.

With the launch of the teaser of the song, titled "Spicy", Xefer hints at a captivating, sultry, and enchanting narrative of the song. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With her seductive vocals and mesmerising stage presence, she effortlessly commands attention, drawing listeners into her world of musical allure. 

 

Xefer's delivery exudes confidence and allure in pink and red outfits, evoking a sense of mystery and intrigue that perfectly complements the song's sensual undertones with the video featuring snakes and other mythical yet modern elements. 

The teaser, unveiled through her official Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel of the song's official production company OKBro Records, has been garnering praise from her fans and admirers.

The song is going to be released on May 12. 

Related topic:
Xefer Rahmanfuad al muqtadirsanjoy debSong Spicy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

xefer's response on affair rumors

Don’t believe everything you read: Xefer

5m ago
Electrifying moments from ‘The Night of Pritom Hasan’

Electrifying moments from ‘The Night of Pritom Hasan’

6m ago
The melodies of 2023: Music that touched Bangladesh,

The melodies of 2023: Music that touched Bangladesh

4m ago

Farooki’s ‘Monogamy’ to feature Chanchal and Xefer

8m ago
Pritom-Xefer on Grammys Red Carpet

Pritom-Xefer on Grammys Red Carpet

1y ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

পতেঙ্গায় বিমান বাহিনীর প্রশিক্ষণ বিমান বিধ্বস্ত (ভিডিওসহ)

‘বিমান বাহিনীর ওয়াইএকে১৩০ প্রশিক্ষণ বিমানটি টার্মিনালের বে এরিয়ায় বিধ্বস্ত হয়েছে।’

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

২৫ বছর পর সোহেল চৌধুরী হত্যা মামলার রায় আজ, আদালত প্রাঙ্গণে কড়া নিরাপত্তা

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification