Xefer, Fuad, Sanjoy coming with 'spicy' collab

Popular singer Xefer Rahman is all set to collaborate with Bangladeshi-American musician Sanjoy Deb and pop singer Hazel Rose for a new song, composed by Fuad Almuqtadir, one of the renowned composers in our music industry.

With the launch of the teaser of the song, titled "Spicy", Xefer hints at a captivating, sultry, and enchanting narrative of the song.

With her seductive vocals and mesmerising stage presence, she effortlessly commands attention, drawing listeners into her world of musical allure.

Xefer's delivery exudes confidence and allure in pink and red outfits, evoking a sense of mystery and intrigue that perfectly complements the song's sensual undertones with the video featuring snakes and other mythical yet modern elements.

The teaser, unveiled through her official Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel of the song's official production company OKBro Records, has been garnering praise from her fans and admirers.

Video of Spicy Trailer | Xefer | Fuad | Sanjoy | Hazel Rose (Official)

The song is going to be released on May 12.