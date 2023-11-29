Tina Knowles criticises online hate over Beyoncé's platinum hair

At the premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" in LA, the spotlight was on Beyoncé's striking platinum blonde hair, sparking both admiration and controversy. While many praised her new look, a segment on social media criticised the singer, accusing her of attempting to emulate whiteness through skin lightening.

Responding to the online hate, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, took to Instagram, expressing her frustration in a lengthy post. Addressing the criticism as "stupid ignorant self-hating racist statements," Knowles defended her daughter ferociously.

In her Instagram message, Knowles questioned the negativity surrounding Beyoncé's appearance, particularly emphasising the thematic context. "She does a film, called Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire," Knowles exclaimed, baffled by the accusations of wanting to be perceived as white.

Knowles condemned those perpetuating the criticism, especially within the Black community, highlighting the historical precedent of Black women donning platinum hair dating back to the era of Etta James. She adamantly stated, "Are they all trying to be white?" Countering the accusations, Knowles emphasised the fashion statement behind Beyoncé's silver hair, worn in harmony with her silver Versace gown at the premiere.

Expressing her exasperation, Knowles chastised the media's attempt to scrutinise Beyoncé's stylist over the hair colour choice. She condemned the "sad little haters" who consistently emerge whenever Beyoncé achieves success through her hard work, talent, and resilience.

Knowles concluded her impassioned post by highlighting Beyoncé's character, asserting that her daughter remains focused on her work, supports others, uplifts black women, and champions underdogs.

Comments on Knowles' post have been restricted temporarily as the controversy continues to brew. Beyoncé is set to hold a screening of her concert film in London on November 30, with the theatrical release of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" scheduled for December 1.