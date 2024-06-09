The wordsmith who enhances brands

There is a famous saying – "where words fail, music speaks…" This sentiment captures the essence of music's profound ability to address our deepest desires, despairs, and needs, serving as a great source of inspiration.

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, where advertisements and promotional content inundate us from every medium, threatening to turn us into mere tools or targets of commercialisation and capitalism, a few business conglomerates in Bangladesh have taken a different route in their marketing approach.

Companies like GrameenPhone, Banglalink, and Unilever have chosen to foster closer relationships with their employees and consumers through brand anthems—songs that resonate with themes of compassion, trust, and resilience.

These brand anthems have become integral to their marketing strategies. Notable examples include GrameenPhone's "Cholo Bohudur," Transcom International's "Ek E Sathe Cholo Tobe," UNDP Bangladesh's "Rukhe Darao," Banglalink's "Odommo Bangladesh," and "Boishakhe Banglami." This gradually evolving genre reflects a bold marketing move that emphasizes emotional connection over mere commercial messaging.

A gifted artiste in this domain is lyricist Tushar Hasan, who has penned all the popular songs mentioned above. His contributions have not only defined this emerging trend but have also solidified his reputation as a leading figure in the world of brand anthems.

This article delves into the creative journey of Tushar Hasan, exploring how his words have become the voice of some of the most impactful marketing campaigns in Bangladesh.

Tushar, a seasoned marketing professional and CEO of his own company is also a music enthusiast at heart. Currently in his 12th year of popularising songs as a marketing medium, he has seamlessly blended his corporate acumen with his passion for music.

"I have always been a music enthusiast, but I could not entirely delve into it for my professional responsibilities. I always had a knack for lyrics, music, and composition. My corporate profession led me to arrange various marketing and promotional campaigns. I took these as opportunities to hone my writing skills," said Tushar, a marketer-turned-lyricist.

"My first hit was through the album Fuad ft. Kona, which was ace singer Kona's debut album. Gaining prominence through "Cholo Bohudur" a super-hit theme song for a telecom company, I got acceptance as a lyricist and thus was called to write multiple hit themes for many corporate entities," he continued.

"You can say that I have a knack for writing theme songs," said Tushar. "However, I love writing story-based lyrics for songs. Before any campaign that I am a part of, I usually sit with the whole team to discuss their aspirations for their brand song. Based on that, I prepare all my lyrics."

"In addition to improving customer engagement, creating a unique jingle for your business also sets you apart from competitors who may have similar products or services," Tushar explained.

"You might think that these brands want their brand name to be promoted through these songs. However, that trend has long been obsolete. They do want some kind of promotion, but that is by igniting a sense of belonging, familiarity, uplifting their consumers' spirit and values. So I wouldn't consider them as jingles or merely brand anthems, I would rather say they are a different genre of music that is becoming so popular worldwide," noted Tushar. Most of the time, the brands distinctly request him to keep their brand identities as subtle as possible.

The artiste is particular about how he pens his work. "I have a need to be a part of the entire process of tuning and recording the song," he said. "As I want to have a feel for what I am writing about. Since I am deeply dedicated to my lyrics, I ensure that I remain present in every part of the production from beginning to end. In that way, I feel I can contribute to each of my jingles better."

Rather than being just jingles, the brand anthems that Tushar has penned are known for their innate optimism, resilience, purpose, and drive, which foster a greater sense of solidarity, patriotism, and morale.

A solid musical score helps to convey emotion and encourages viewers to remember what they saw long after the ad has finished playing. Corporate anthems are no different: catchy lyrics and uplifting tunes can connect customers and brands emotionally, Tushar explained.

However, what about original music? "Traditional songwriting is innate and spontaneous. Almost all the time, creative inspiration comes to you and you can do nothing but go with the flow. On the contrary, brand songs are more specific and target customer-based, so it is difficult to be your entire creative self," said Tushar, the lyricist of popular original tracks "Khola Chithi," "Ichchey Manush," "Priyo Soukh," and "Bhalo Theko."

Tushar emphasized that since he has a full-time corporate career and producing original music requires a grand backdrop, he couldn't delve into it for financial reasons. "This is a matter of great frustration that getting patronage for original songs is very difficult in our country. In the case of film songs, most often different syndicates work their way in, so independent lyricists like me rarely get any chance," he said.

"Thus, I am doing what I can. I am trying to bridge the gap between the conglomerates and the musical talents so that together we can keep making beautiful melodies. I have a few projects lined up which I will soon disclose," said the lyricist.

As Tushar continues to innovate and inspire, his work not only elevates the brands he collaborates with but also enriches the contemporary cultural tapestry of Bangladesh.