Int’l Lalon & Folk Festival brings Bengali culture to New York

The vibrant and culturally rich International Lalon and Folk Festival is gearing up for its second edition, scheduled to be celebrated on October 19 and 20 at the Nandan Kanan Performing Arts Centre in Jamaica, a neighbourhood in New York City in the USA, renowned for its significant Bangladeshi community.

Following the festival's successful debut in 2022, the event is organised by Lalon Parishad, USA.

The announcement was officially made at a press conference held by Lalon Parishad USA at Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the National Press Club on June 8.

Adding to the event's prestige, State Minister for Cultural Affairs Nahid Izhar Khan will grace the festival as the chief guest. Esteemed Lalon researcher, Professor Selim Toha of Kushtia Islamic University, will present the main article, while Shyamal Dutta, editor of Daily Bhorer Kagoj and general secretary of Jatiya Press Club, will attend as a special guest.

This year's festival promises a wide array of performances by prominent artistes from Bangladesh. The event will host Lalon singer Farida Parveen, flute player Gazi Abdul Hakim, Lalon researcher Debora Jannat, singer Rakhi Shabnam, Baul artiste Kala Mia, and Lalon singer Sultana Yasmin Laila, among others.

Nurul Amin Babu, chief advisor of Lalon Parishad, USA, highlighted the significant participation of the Bengali-speaking diaspora and the younger generation from both Bengals in last year's festival. He expressed enthusiasm for the biennial event, which has garnered a strong response across North America, particularly in New York.

The festival aims not only to celebrate the legacy of the mystic poet and philosopher Lalon Shah but also to serve as a platform to promote Bangladeshi culture and folk traditions.