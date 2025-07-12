Shama Rahman and Afzal Hossain headline rain-drenched cultural evening

As Dhaka shimmered beneath days of rainfall, a quiet enchantment stirred inside the Sheraton Ballroom last Friday; however, this wasn't just another evening of performances. "Badol Diner Prothom Kodom Phul", hosted by MW Magazine Bangladesh, unfolded more like a dream shared between memories and monsoon.

Rabindra Sangeet artiste Shama Rahman and veteran actor-director Afzal Hossain held the room in rapt attention, drawing on monsoon moods, Tagorean longing, and the stillness that lives between songs and poems.

An hour after guests from all over Dhaka had gathered, the room lights dimmed by 6pm, and thunder rumbled from hidden speakers. The emcee, Sarah Alam, appeared with an umbrella in hand, depicting an image straight from a Jibanananda Das poem.

Monsoon, that perennial muse of Bengali art, returned in full spirit. The scent of wet earth, the shimmer of distant rivers, the melancholy of old letters and long-forgotten songs—all emerged through the evening's tapestry of voice and verse.

The ensemble that enchanted the evening. Photo: Courtesy

Rumana Chowdhury, editor and publisher of MW Magazine, captured the essence best. "The joy of getting drenched as a child, the thrill of stormy winds, the image of a kodom in hand while drifting into imagination... these are invitations to unlock the chest of memory," she said. "This event was built from that feeling."

Shama Rahman began with "Badol Diner Prothom Kodom Phul", the quintessential Rabindra Sangeet that feels less like a song and more like monsoon itself. Afzal Hossain followed with Tagore's "Ashaar", recited like a letter drawn out from rain-stained pages. The dialogue between them—through poetry and song—was deeply emotional, subtle, and unhurried.

The musical selections were deliberate. Jibanananda's "Pochis Bochhor Pore", Sunil Gangopadhyay's "Okhane Ke, Keu Na Batas", and Rabindranath's "Aji Jhorer Rate" and "Megher Por Megh Jomeche" were delivered with restraint, allowing each syllable to sink. Shama didn't perform so much as confess while performing. Each song felt like a personal offering.

Chanchal Chowdhury, Zahid Hasan and Afzal Hossain share a light moment. Photo: Courtesy

Midway through, Afzal turned to her and asked, "How did it all begin?"

"It was my mother," Shama replied. "Her love for Rabindra Sangeet drew me in. I started at seven, and I've never stopped learning." The simplicity of her answer mirrored the honesty of her voice.

The crowd included some of Dhaka's cultural and corporate figures: Mahfuz Anam, Monirul Islam, Anisul Haque, Chanchal Chowdhury, Arifin Shuvoo, and Afsana Ara Bindu, among others. Yet the atmosphere remained warm, personal, and unaffected by formality.

Rumana Chowdhury described the programme as "a response to the silent tug of memory," one where a single tune or storm wind could awaken a season from deep within.

The evening wasn't revolutionary in format. But in a city often overrun by noise and haste, it dared to slow down. For ninety minutes, monsoon became metaphor, music became conversations, and memories poured onto the stage.

The event will be broadcast on Maasranga Television at 10:30pm tonight (July 13).