Security guard shot at Drake’s Toronto home amid beef with Kendrick Lamar
Photos: Collected

A security guard stationed outside the Toronto mansion of Canadian rap sensation Drake was shot by suspects in a vehicle. The incident occurred at around 06:00 GMT on Tuesday at the corner of Park Lane Circle, according to Toronto police reports.

It remains unclear if Drake was at home when the incident occurred or whether he was a target of the shooting, reports BBC.

He is currently embroiled in a war of words with US rap rival Kendrick Lamar. But police said it was too early in their investigation to speak about a motive. "We are in contact with [Drake's] team and they are cooperating," Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force told reporters on Tuesday morning.

He said police are currently assessing video that captures the shooting but are not releasing information about it due to video quality issues. The victim is in hospital and is in serious condition, he added.

Witnesses told Canadian media he had sustained several gunshot wounds, including one to the chest.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow told reporters she had been briefed by police about the shooting but declined to provide details. "Any shooting is not welcome in this city and I hope the police will find the people that are violating the law and catch them," she said.

The lyrical beef between Drake and Lamar has grown bitterly personal, with a flurry of "diss tracks" exchanged between two of hip-hop's biggest stars over the weekend. The Canadian's house, in the ritzy Bridle Path neighbourhood of Toronto, is the subject of cover art for Lamar's latest song "Not Like Us", which is currently topping US and global music charts.

In the song, Lamar accuses Drake of having relationships with underage women, and of harbouring a secret love child, with the image appearing to suggest he is housing multiple sex offenders under his roof.

Drake's response, "The Heart Part 6", denies the allegations and says he "feels disgusted" by them.

The rapper has discussed his home, which he refers to as 'The Embassy', in his own music and on social media. Its gates are twice as high as permissible under city law, because of his security needs.

Pictures online show the property has been cordoned off with caution tape as police investigate the shooting. Both artistes are yet to make any comment regarding the shooting incident.

