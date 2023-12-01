RTV announces winner of ‘Young Star Season 2’

Emerging singer Jahid Antu has won the title of "Young Star Season 2", a popular youth talent show on RTV cable television channel.

The popular programme concluded with Jahid as a winner at the Bengal Multimedia Studio in Tejagaon on Thursday evening.

Promising singer Anik Sutradhar was declared the first runner-up, and Adiba Kamal, and Ankita Mollick shared the second runner-up position at the competition.

The winners of the competition bagged prizes of Tk 3,00,000, Tk 2,00,000, and Tk 50,000, respectively.

National Award winner composer Emon Saha, Kabir Bakul and celebrated musician Sania Sultana Liza were the judges of the second instalment of this popular musical talent hunt show.

"RTV's numerous initiatives in finding and encouraging new Bengali musicians through their talent hunt competitions is commendable," said the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Muhammad Hasan Mahmud, at the grand finale of the competition.

Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, incumbent State Minister of Social Welfare, who was also present at the event, said, "This type of initiative is vital for the betterment of Bengali music."

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, RTV CEO Syed Ashik Rahman, and Vice Chairman of RTV Md Jashim Uddin handed over medals to the winners at the grand finale.