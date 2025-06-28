Raindrops and Rabindra Sangeet: HSBC’s monsoon soiree

Every year, monsoon rolls in with its familiar grace, cloud-sealed skies, the smell of petrichor, and a quiet pull towards the poetic. A season that makes hearts feel a little softer, and time stand still amidst the urban chaos.

To welcome the onset of this season, HSBC Bangladesh hosted an intimate soiree "Abar Eshechhe Ashar" last night, with the timeless songs of Rabindranath Tagore, the maestro whose verses have etched the beauty of Bangla's monsoon into the hearts of millions.

The event took place in a warm indoor setting at Hotel Sheraton, Dhaka, bringing together over 600 clients, stakeholders, and guests. After a short video setting the monsoon mood, Chief Executive Officer Md Mahbub ur Rahman of HSBC Bangladesh took to the stage to welcome the guests.

The programme started with prominent artiste Adity Mohsin's charming renditions of Tagore's classics. As the first strains of the classic "Abar Eshechhe Ashar" filled the air, the ballroom turned into a sanctuary of silent emotions. Behind the vocals, a skilled ensemble brought mellow magic to the space.

Adding more to the charm, renowned artiste Jayanta Chattopadhyay mesmerised the audience with soulful recitations of Tagore's poems in between the ballad of songs. With each verse, his voice traversed the essence of monsoon's glory throughout the room.

The evening's performances mirrored the shifting moods that define Tagore's artistry, moving from whispered prayers, quiet yearning, to dreamy narratives; delicate, immersive, and filled with memories.

One after the next, soft verses of "Badol Diner Prothom Kodom Ful", "Oi Malatilata Dole", "Bajra Manik Diye Gantha", "Amar Nishitho Rater Badol Dhara", "Aji Jhoro Jhoro Mukhoro Badolo Dine", and more of Tagore's masterworks floated through the room, creating a kaleidoscope of nostalgic tunes. Each song steeped in monsoon's romanticism became a moment of shared language and feelings.

As the final note faded into applause, the evening slipped into its closing chapter, filling the room with gentle conversations and ending the quiet celebration of drizzles and melodies.