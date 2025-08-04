Odd Signature announces new concert date

The band Odd Signature has postponed their concert "Odd Signature: The Comeback", following the sudden passing of sound engineer and band member AK Ratul. He was responsible for the event's sound engineering, originally scheduled for August 1.

The band has announced August 14 as the updated date for their postponed concert "Odd Signature: The Comeback".

Explaining the reason behind the postponement, Odd Signature's keyboardist and vocalist Arnam Amitab told Bdnews, "On July 27, we lost someone very close to us—an older brother figure, Ratul bhai. He was in charge of sound for our show, and accepting that he won't be there with us anymore is something we simply cannot come to terms with."

He added that the band is still reeling from the shock of the Milestone tragedy and now the grief of Ratul's passing. "We don't want our return to be marked by a series of losses. We're giving ourselves time to heal and regroup — and that's why we're coming back on August 14."

In May last year, Odd Signature's vocalist Ahasan Tanvir Pial died in a road accident in Narsingdi while on the way to a concert in Sylhet. After that tragedy, the band abstained from performing for nearly a year.

Last May, the band made their comeback with the release of a new song titled "Jogot Moncho". Now, they are resuming activities with a fresh start through the upcoming concert.

Amitab also shared that the band's new lineup will be officially announced at the concert, along with plans for an upcoming album.

The concert is being organised by PrimeWave Communications. It will begin at 3pm and is scheduled to end by 6 pm.

Since their debut in 2017, Odd Signature has quickly risen to popularity among the youth.