Music
Reuters
Tue Aug 27, 2024 04:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 04:59 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Oasis set to reunite on stage for 2025 tour

Reuters
Tue Aug 27, 2024 04:52 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 04:59 PM
Oasis reunion tour | Oasis set to reunite on stage for 2025 tour
Photo: Collected

Today, British rock band Oasis said they would reunite after 15 years, with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher planning a series of live shows in 2025.

Oasis, whose debut album "Definitely Maybe" was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel said he could no longer work with frontman Liam.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"This is it, this is happening," the band said on X (formerly Twitter), announcing tickets would go on sale on Saturday. The first show will be held in Cardiff, Wales on July 4 next year.

Oasis said they would play a total of 14 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester – where the band was formed in 1991 – London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, in the domestic leg of a world tour.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised," the band said in a statement on their website.

Tuesday's announcement follows a weekend of speculation about a reunion, which music streaming platform Spotify said had prompted a 160% spike in streaming globally over two hours on Monday compared with the previous week.

A tour in 2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis' second album "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?", which included the singles "Don't Look Back in Anger" and "Wonderwall".

Mariah Carey’s mother and sister pass away on the same day
Read more

Mariah Carey’s mother and sister pass away on the same day

The release of "Roll with It" from the album in August 1995 put Oasis head-to-head with rival Blur's "Country House" in a chart battle that was seized upon by the media. Blur won the coveted number-one spot.

"(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" sold more than 22 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of the 1990s in Britain and the band's breakthrough in the United States.

The Gallagher brothers were often at loggerheads when the band toured in the 1990s and their hostility continued afterwards.

"He thinks he's the man and I think I'm the man, do you know what I mean?" Liam said in 2017.

Related topic:
British band OasisOasisband Oasis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর
|বন্দর

ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম মহাসড়কে ধীরগতি, বন্দরে কনটেইনার জট

বন্দরের তথ্য অনুসারে, বন্দরের জেটিতে ১৬ কনটেইনারবাহী জাহাজ পণ্য খালাসের অপেক্ষায়। সেসব জাহাজে তিন হাজার ৬৭৪টি টিইইউএস কনটেইনার আছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

গোড্ডা বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র পুরোদমে চালু, বাংলাদেশে চাহিদামতো সরবরাহ চলছে: আদানি গ্রুপ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification